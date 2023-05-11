Trish Stratus fires more shots at Becky Lynch’s daughter following WWE RAW

The rivalry between Trish Stratus and Becky Lynch is getting very personal. After being attacked from behind several weeks ago, leading to her absence from WWE programming for weeks, Becky Lynch made her return to RAW this week to exact some revenge on her former friend.

Since then, Stratus has begun to take the low road and target Lynch's kid on social media. This is certainly something that isn't sitting well with Lynch whatsoever.

Becky Lynch tweeted and confirmed that her daughter knows her colors. The WWE Hall of Famer responded with a tweet that will surely rile up The Man ahead of next week's episode of RAW:

"Oh that's great! So then she'll know what it means to be green with envy when the stronger mommy beats you black and blue and slaps the orange off your stupid head," Trish Stratus said in a tweet.

Trish Stratus didn't heed Becky Lynch's warning from earlier this week

Following Monday Night RAW, Becky Lynch made things perfectly clear on where things stand with Trish Stratus on social media.

Her main request was for Stratus to never talk about her daughter again, or she'd break her legs, tweeting out:

"If you ever talk about my daughter again I'll break your legs @trishstratuscom," Becky Lynch said in a tweet.

With Stratus now breaking that rule, it's likely only a matter of time until Lynch offers a fiery response.

While WWE hasn't confirmed where this matchup will take place, early reports suggested that Stratus wouldn't face off with Lynch until SummerSlam this August in Detroit.

