WWE Legend reacts to Kevin Owens and Sami Zayn's reunion on SmackDown

WWE Hall of Famer Trish Stratus has commented on Sami Zayn and Kevin Owens' segment on this week's SmackDown.

The former Universal Champion, who is currently assigned to RAW, returned to the blue brand to host his famous talk show, The Kevin Owens Show. His guest was none other than his former rival and tag team partner Sami Zayn.

After WWE shared an image of the two stars embracing in the ring on Twitter, Trish Stratus responded to it by calling out her fellow Canadian wrestlers. You can check it out below:

"Oh Canada!"

Sami Zayn has been trying to ally himself with The Bloodline for a few weeks now. He even began sporting the group's merchandise during his matches and appearances. Despite his attempts, he hasn't been recognized as an official member of the dominant faction.

After Kevin Owens tried explaining that to him tonight on SmackDown, Zayn couldn't take it and left the ring. The two stars had a physical confrontation on the ramp, which saw Zayn exiting to the back.

During a backstage segment with Sami and The Usos on SmackDown, the Undisputed WWE Tag Team Champions named him the honorary member of The Bloodline. It'll be interesting to see whether they meant what they said or if they were just pulling his leg.

A top star explained the significance of her facepaint right here

LIVE POLL Q. 0 votes so far

Edited by Genci Papraniku