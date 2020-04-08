TV ratings for the RAW after WrestleMania 36 revealed

The 'RAW after Mania' is traditionally one of the most popular shows of the year.

Drew McIntyre defended his WWE Championship while Nia Jax made her return on the show.

The Big Show challenged Drew McIntyre in a match aired on RAW this week.

The RAW after WrestleMania 36 pulled in 2.10 million viewers, according to overnight averages.

The figure is up slightly from last week's number of 1.923 million average viewers but for this time of year, the numbers remain low. That in itself is largely to be expected given the present circumstances, with the figure down almost 30% on the post-Mania episode of RAW from 2019.

The 2020 post-WrestleMania edition of Monday Night RAW is, traditionally, one of the most popular episodes of the calendar year, with thousands of International fans attending after having been in the locality for WrestleMania weekend.

This year's installment was, of course, arguably the most unique ever given it was the latest in a string of RAW episodes to be taped and aired from the WWE Performance Center in Orlando, Florida.

WrestleMania itself emanated from the same location over the weekend on April 4 and 5.

RAW this week featured a surprise WWE Championship Match, with Drew McIntyre defending against The Big Show. WWE revealed the veteran had laid down the challenge to the newly-crowned champ just minutes after he'd won the title the previous night at WrestleMania, before going on to air the match itself. McIntyre won with a Claymore.

Among the other highlights were a formal Red brand debut for Bianca Belair who will now be seen on Monday nights following the move from NXT, and the return of former RAW Women's Champion Nia Jax.

All figures have been taken from Showbuzz Daily.