Twitter reacts to this week's WWE SmackDown (January 22, 2021) - Sasha Banks, Asuka, and more react 

This week's WWE SmackDown consisted of several notable developments and great wrestling that led to an interesting discussion on social media. However, there were also a few errors made during this week's SmackDown that will be discussed below.

In the opening match, WWE Women's Tag Team Champions Charlotte Flair and Asuka showed up on SmackDown to take on The Riott Squad. While the bout itself was brief and fun, the ending played into Billie Kay's story, who is trying to fit in with Ruby Riott and Liv Morgan on the Blue brand. Billie's attempts towards helping out her team accidentally resulted in the referee being unable to see Ruby Riott pinning Asuka.

SmackDown Women's Champion Sasha Banks defeated Carmella's sommelier, Reginald, in an intergender match that proved to be a pretty good in-ring debut for the newcomer. Carmella will face Banks at WWE Royal Rumble 2021 for the SmackDown Women's title.

Cesaro continued his winning ways on this week's SmackDown after vanquishing Dolph Ziggler in a solid bout. With some added momentum on his side, fans can expect the former U.S. Champion to have a memorable showing in this year's Royal Rumble match.

Bianca Belair and Bayley participated in an Obstacle Course Challenge, which Belair won. During the segment, The EST of WWE achieved the jaw-dropping feat of lifting Otis over her head. Bayley expectedly laid out Belair after the competition was over.

Intercontinental Champion Big E defended his title against Apollo Crews in a match that ended with Sami Zayn interfering and taking the two men down. A triple threat match pitting the three stars could be on the cards, and that may be the right opportunity to take the title off Big E without even him getting pinned.

Roman Reigns and Paul Heyman trap Adam Pearce in a well-laid out plan on SmackDown; Kevin Owens comes to rescue Pearce

In the opening segment of SmackDown, Paul Heyman challenged Adam Pearce to a match in the main event. However, it turned out to be a trap when Heyman declared that the card is subject to change just before the bout began.

Out came Universal Champion Roman Reigns, who brutalized Pearce for a while until Owens came to the WWE official's rescue. The show ended with KO standing tall after he took down The Tribal Chief. However, there was a head-scratching moment from this episode as WWE creative ignored last week's developments where Apollo Crews had teased an alliance with Reigns.

That said, let's take a look at how the Twitter world reacted to this week's SmackDown.

Advertisement

I think I feel like winning the rumble this year 👅🤘🏼 — LIV Morgan (@YaOnlyLivvOnce) January 23, 2021

Get used to me as a winner. Gender doesn’t matter when you’re a boss. #LegitBoss — Mercedes Varnado (@SashaBanksWWE) January 23, 2021

Advertisement

I just watched Roman Reigns promo to open #SmackDown and it is awesome, awesome work!



I remember people saying he wasn’t a good promo. That idea is long, long gone since the Tribal Chief. He’s so emphatic with his points and dials it up at the right times. Really great stuff. pic.twitter.com/Ym8DC0fYP5 — Alex McCarthy (@AlexM_talkSPORT) January 23, 2021

SHOCK! Fantastic workers Cesaro and Dolph had a really good match!



I’m loving this sudden momentum for Cesaro. #SmackDown pic.twitter.com/74U8S3TQrT — Alex McCarthy (@AlexM_talkSPORT) January 23, 2021

Holy shit Kevin Owens just beat the shit outta Roman Reigns.



What an ending to a great show.#SmackDown pic.twitter.com/BApmf1SAOD — IBeast (@x_Beast17_x) January 23, 2021

Advertisement

The woman is amazing but I think most of us already knew that #SmackDown



pic.twitter.com/eMhsCC7MY5 — JDfromNY (@JDfromNY206) January 23, 2021

Corbin really just squashed Dominick, there’s only one man who can help the Mysterio’s now. #SmackDown pic.twitter.com/JAnFw1sz2g — Fiending For Followers ‼️ (@Fiend4FolIows) January 23, 2021

BIANCA BELAIR IS THE GREATEST OF ALL TIME AND NOTHING CAN BE DONE TO PROVE OTHERWISE



SHE FIREMAN CARRIED OTIS #Smackdown pic.twitter.com/zNT73wTiXd — Jessi Davin (@jessithebuckeye) January 23, 2021