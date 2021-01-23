Twitter reacts to this week's WWE SmackDown (January 22, 2021) - Sasha Banks, Asuka, and more react 

This week's WWE SmackDown consisted of several notable developments and great wrestling that led to an interesting discussion on social media. However, there were also a few errors made during this week's SmackDown that will be discussed below.
In the opening match, WWE Women's Tag Team Champions Charlotte Flair and Asuka showed up on SmackDown to take on The Riott Squad. While the bout itself was brief and fun, the ending played into Billie Kay's story, who is trying to fit in with Ruby Riott and Liv Morgan on the Blue brand. Billie's attempts towards helping out her team accidentally resulted in the referee being unable to see Ruby Riott pinning Asuka.
SmackDown Women's Champion Sasha Banks defeated Carmella's sommelier, Reginald, in an intergender match that proved to be a pretty good in-ring debut for the newcomer. Carmella will face Banks at WWE Royal Rumble 2021 for the SmackDown Women's title.
Cesaro continued his winning ways on this week's SmackDown after vanquishing Dolph Ziggler in a solid bout. With some added momentum on his side, fans can expect the former U.S. Champion to have a memorable showing in this year's Royal Rumble match.
Bianca Belair and Bayley participated in an Obstacle Course Challenge, which Belair won. During the segment, The EST of WWE achieved the jaw-dropping feat of lifting Otis over her head. Bayley expectedly laid out Belair after the competition was over.
Intercontinental Champion Big E defended his title against Apollo Crews in a match that ended with Sami Zayn interfering and taking the two men down. A triple threat match pitting the three stars could be on the cards, and that may be the right opportunity to take the title off Big E without even him getting pinned.
Roman Reigns and Paul Heyman trap Adam Pearce in a well-laid out plan on SmackDown; Kevin Owens comes to rescue Pearce
In the opening segment of SmackDown, Paul Heyman challenged Adam Pearce to a match in the main event. However, it turned out to be a trap when Heyman declared that the card is subject to change just before the bout began.
Out came Universal Champion Roman Reigns, who brutalized Pearce for a while until Owens came to the WWE official's rescue. The show ended with KO standing tall after he took down The Tribal Chief. However, there was a head-scratching moment from this episode as WWE creative ignored last week's developments where Apollo Crews had teased an alliance with Reigns.
That said, let's take a look at how the Twitter world reacted to this week's SmackDown.