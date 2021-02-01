Twitter reacts to Christian's stunning return at WWE Royal Rumble

WWE legend Christian made his triumphant return to in-ring action at the Royal Rumble. Entering at number 24, Captain Charisma instantly won over the crowd by eliminating Bobby Lashley and then uniting with his childhood friend and tag partner Edge. The two were visibly emotional upon seeing each other and shared a hug.

While Christian's return at Royal Rumble was hampered by the lack of a roaring crowd, it didn't fall short in terms of impact. Edge and Christian teamed up to use some of their tag team offense and brought back several memories. Though his stay was relatively short, considering he came at number 24, it was nevertheless fun as he hardly showed any ring rust.

He found himself in the final four of the Royal Rumble match and was eventually eliminated by Seth Rollins and Braun Strowman. Christian's appearance in the bout was an incredibly emotional moment for fans who grew up watching him. Now that he's back in the business, he could find himself in a marquee match at WrestleMania 37 if he's cleared to compete in singles competition.

Will Christian compete at WrestleMania 37 after returning at Royal Rumble?

We are just a couple of months away from WrestleMania 37, and the build towards the event will begin from this week's RAW itself. However, it's not clear if Christian's return at Royal Rumble was a one-off appearance or would lead to a full-fledged return to in-ring action. If the former two-time World Champion is cleared to compete in singles competition, several potential rivalries are waiting for him.

A feud with either Seth Rollins or Braun Storwman, considering Christian was eliminated by them from the Royal Rumble, could be an exciting prospect. On the other hand, some fans proclaim he should feud with Daniel Bryan, as they could legitimately steal the show. If WWE wants to keep him on RAW, he can feud with AJ Styles or Bobby Lashley, or maybe rekindle the greatest rivalry of his career with Randy Orton.

However, if WWE isn't planning to bring him back to in-ring action, Christian can work alongside Edge if the latter challenges Roman Reigns for the Universal Championship. With Jey Uso on Reigns' side, it wouldn't hurt for Edge to have someone in his corner.

That said, take a look at how the Twitter world reacted to Christian returning during the Men's Rumble match. Do share your opinions in the comments section below.

It’s the most Christian thing ever for him to make his big return in a match that Edge ends up winning. — Bilnation (@Bilaldinho10_) February 1, 2021

Carlito, Christian and Seth Rollins all returning the way WWE loves me pic.twitter.com/0bU4LCB95V — odalis 🐘 (@bayleysodie) February 1, 2021

I just wore my Christian tights on Friday. I summoned his spirit. #RoyalRumble pic.twitter.com/6ZwhwKa1LA — Ariya Daivari (@AriyaDaivariWWE) February 1, 2021

EDGE AND CHRISTIAN!!!!! OH MY GOD!!!!!! #RoyalRumble — Nash Carter (@NashCarterWWE) February 1, 2021

While we're here... INDUCTE CHRISTIAN IN THE WWE HOF!!#RoyalRumble — Stephanie Hypes✨ (@StephanieHypes) February 1, 2021

CHRISTIAN IS HERE!



INCREDIBLE, HIS FIRST MATCH IN SEVEN YEARS! #RoyalRumble pic.twitter.com/hshUJNzkGK — GiveMeSport WWE & Wrestling (@GMS_WWE) February 1, 2021

Just going to leave these pictures of Edge and Christian sharing this moment during the Men's 2021 Royal Rumble here on your timeline. ❤️ ( Pics via WWE) pic.twitter.com/sOirhEPNn1 — _denisesalcedo (@_denisesalcedo) February 1, 2021