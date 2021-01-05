Twitter reacts to Goldberg's WWE return on RAW Legends Night: Bully Ray and fans left surprised

WWE RAW Legends Nights concluded with the shocking return of Goldberg. Contrary to reports of him returning to face Roman Reigns, Goldberg instead came out and challenged Drew McIntyre for the WWE Championship. Before his return, McIntyre wrestled a tremendous bout with Keith Lee for the title that left the fans enthralled.

Goldberg last wrestled in WWE at WrestleMania 36, where he lost his Universal Championship to Braun Strowman. Interestingly, he was initially supposed to face Reigns, but the onset of the pandemic saw The Tribal Chief withdraw from the event. Since then, a match pitting the two felt imminent, but now the plans have seemingly taken a different route for the former two-time Universal Champion.

To his credit, Goldberg looked in great shape, and his appearances will surely boost the dwindling ratings in the coming weeks.

Goldberg's return on WWE RAW draws mixed reactions

While some fans are skeptical about Goldberg wrestling even after having a string of poor performances in the past, others feared Drew McIntyre would be losing his title just like The Fiend had earlier last year. A squash loss for McIntyre can damage his character, and WWE can face a lot of brickbats from the fans if at all they book Goldberg to go over.

Some fans even proclaimed the return seemingly ruined what could have been a great ending to the show, with McIntyre and Keith Lee showing mutual respect after their incredible match.

It would be intriguing to see what direction WWE heads in now that this match seems to be finalized. A Goldberg wouldn't be the worst thing to happen if WWE takes it as an opportunity to give McIntyre his win back at WrestleMania 37. However, a convincing win for The Scottish Psychopath could propel him further and make him look a million bucks. This also allows other challengers to contend for the title on the Road to WrestleMania.

The likes of Lee, The Fiend, Lashley, Ricochet, and Riddle could prove to be better candidates for the championship going forward. On the other hand, Sheamus has seemingly been forgotten in the mix. After building-up their eventual clash for weeks, WWE has chosen to put the angle on the backburner for now.

That being said, let's take a look at what the WWE Universe had to say on Twitter about the explosive ending to this episode of RAW. Make sure to drop in your thoughts and opinions in the comments section.

Advertisement

Mark Henry couldn't have put it better 😂😂 pic.twitter.com/Foa0IF2geC — Aaron (@Aaron_Kainth) January 5, 2021

Drew McIntyre vs Goldberg at the Royal Rumble is happening.



Goldberg is going to win isn't he 😭😭#WWERaw pic.twitter.com/ULYT7zvOpW — IBeast (@x_Beast17_x) January 5, 2021

I genuinely have huge respect for Goldberg.



Nothing but admiration for all he's done and the career he's had.



But it's 2021 now.



I'd much rather WWE focus on the incredible young talent they already have.#WWERaw — Mark (@WrestlingJebus) January 5, 2021

This seems pretty accurate pic.twitter.com/mZA6OBQunV — Ant (@MikeFukinPeluso) January 5, 2021

Advertisement

Kevin, Brock and The Fiend waiting for Drew to join them in the list of title reigns Goldberg ruined:#WWERaw pic.twitter.com/YnlYk7k7O1 — Naman Gupta (@andthenhetweets) January 5, 2021

KEVIN SAID IT BEST 2 YEARS AGO pic.twitter.com/5uKpBt5vQU — F❌DE TO BL❌CK (@BLACKXMASS_) January 5, 2021

I don’t remember anyone asking for Goldberg — Eric (@Nericmitch) January 5, 2021

Advertisement

Roman Reigns was NOT lying when he said this and Drew vs Goldberg is the perfect example. pic.twitter.com/3xwamsQLoH — — (@DABLUEPRlNT) January 5, 2021

Short version of Goldberg pushing the show right off the air pic.twitter.com/iNWX8PxGv2 — GIFSkull III (Backup) #RIPBrodieLee (@SkullGIF) January 5, 2021