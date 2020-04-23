Twitter reacts to AEW Dynamite (April 22, 2020): Matt Hardy, Dustin Rhodes, and Cody comments on tonight's show

Dustin Rhodes lives to wrestle another day

Tonight's episode of AEW Dynamite opened with Cody hyping up the TNT Championship Tournament and pointed out that they are adding another significant title within the company's first year.

The first match of the night was a group stage round for the TNT Championship. Darby Allin and Sammy Guevara faced each other in a physical, high-stakes match. In the end, Allin won the match and will face Cody in the semi-finals.

'Broken' Matt Hardy cut a promo on Chris Jericho from his Hardy Compound and said that he is yet to hear from him. Hardy said that he will gladly take on every member of The Inner Circle before he finally gets his hands on Jericho.

Next, we got a match that saw Kenny Omega take on Alan Angels. Angels was the wrestler who was defeated by Lance Archer a few weeks ago but he showed a much stronger determination in tonight's match against The Cleaner. After a back-and-forth battle, Omega hit Angels with two V-Triggers to get a pinfall win.

Dustin Rhodes took on Kip Sabian in a TNT Championship Tournament in the main event of the show. Rhodes had previously stated that he will retire if he failed to win tonight. Rhodes had Brandi Rhodes in his corner while Sabian had Penelope Ford.

The two women played an integral role in the match as Ford was at times trying to attack Rhodes, while Brandi was always making the save for her brother-in-law. In the end, Dustin Rhodes won the match after hitting Sabian with Code Red and will face Lance Archer in the semis.

A lot of wrestlers and fans gave their reactions about tonight's show on Twitter and we will now take a look at some of the best amongst them.

Omg Brody Lee promo Sounds like the exact speech @VinceMcMahon gave it to me 25 years ago LOL #AEWonTNT #AEWDynamite #aew — 🔥Justin Credible🔥 (@PJPOLACO) April 23, 2020

Tonight’s #AEWDynamite was an INCREDIBLE show.. Especially considering the immense challenges it took for everyone at @AEWrestling to create it. #ImWithAEW — #BROKEN Matt Hardy (@MATTHARDYBRAND) April 23, 2020

Well...



Cody vs Darby



Semifinals in THE TNT TOURNAMENT



Good luck @dustinrhodes later tonight! pic.twitter.com/sPWgohQxRw — Cody (@CodyRhodes) April 23, 2020

Love the way Darby Allin won here against Sammy Guevara. He was beat ALL MATCH, pulled off that roll up, got the win, and it leaves it open certainly for another match down the line...



Quite the feud between the two in #AEW shaping up #AEWDynamite — The IWC Messiah (@JDfromNY206) April 23, 2020

.@dustinrhodes does it! He lives to wrestle another day 🙌#AEWDynamite pic.twitter.com/dTxd2heSL5 — All Elite Wrestling on TNT (@AEWonTNT) April 23, 2020

Ohhhhhhhhhh @dustinrhodes What have you done to yourself?! I KNOW what I’m gonna do to ya! @AEWrestling “You wanna see a dead body?!” pic.twitter.com/hN1lhyvNcp — The Murderhawk Monster Lance Archer (@LanceHoyt) April 23, 2020