Twitter reacts to Friday Night SmackDown (October 25, 2019)

After tonight's main event

This week's Friday Night SmackDown started with Hulk Hogan and Ric Flair joining MizTV with their respective teams ahead of WWE Crown Jewel. The segment concluded with Hogan challenging Team Flair's Sami Zayn, Shinsuke Nakamura, and King Corbin to face Roman Reigns, Ali and Shorty G in the main event. As he is on the "do not touch" list, Zayn replaced himself with Cesaro and the match was set.

The first match of the night featured The New Day's Big E and Kofi Kingston battle Robert Roode and Dolph Ziggler. The Showoff pinned the former WWE Champion to pick up the win for his team after a competitive matchup. Post-match, they were joined by the SmackDown Tag Team Champions, The Revival, in attacking The New Day but Heavy Machinery evened the odds.

Braun Strowman sent another message to Tyson Fury on this week's show after he manhandled Drew Gulak. Also, Nikki Cross continued her momentum as she won the match against Mandy Rose.

Daniel Bryan was set to have an interview with Michael Cole tonight. He reflected on the 'recent injustices' against him until Sami Zayn and the WWE Intercontinental Champion interrupted. They proposed him to join their sides and at one point it looked like Bryan was willing to do so but he eventually walked past them.

Apart from the return of Firefly Fun House, a major highlight of SmackDown was once again the WWE Champion Brock Lesnar. He somehow got hold of Rey Mysterio's son, Dominik, and took him out backstage. As Rey Mysterio and Cain Velasquez went to the back to look after Dominik, Lesnar attacked both of them and laid them out with multiple F5s.

SmackDown concluded with Hulk Hogan celebrating with Roman Reigns, Shorty G and Ali after they picked up the win in the 6-man tag team main event. The Blue Brand delivered a really enjoyable show tonight and here are some of the best tweets highlighting its various incidents.

EXCLUSIVE: "The look in his eyes was a man who realized that he was being told the truth."@SamiZayn is confident that @WWEDanielBryan will make the "right decision." #SmackDown @ShinsukeN pic.twitter.com/kDDnyv5MEp — WWE (@WWE) October 26, 2019

This is the Brock I miss!



Did you enjoy this segment? #SmackDown pic.twitter.com/0e6kG6XJq4 — Niko Exxtra (@NikoExxtra) October 26, 2019

This is the perfect storyline for WWE to bring back Mariachi Brock Lesnar.



I been waiting for it since forever. Since 02/12/2004 to be more exact.



I just never seen Brock so happy.#SmackDown pic.twitter.com/qn6m9ckLCj — Macho T 💪 #WWE2K20 | #TheRoundUp (@ItsMachoT) October 26, 2019

Ramblin' Rabbit is literally the top tweet on the #SmackDown hashtag & is creating such a social media buzz.



Maybe it's time to give the people what they want & give the Ramblin' one some gold?



What you say? @WWE — Mark (@WrestlingJebus) October 26, 2019

When WWE set up Balor vs. Gargano and Bryan vs. Nakamura in the same week:#SmackDown pic.twitter.com/IjpJlpLe6E — R.Dream (@WWERDream1) October 26, 2019

