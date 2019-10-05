Twitter reacts to Friday Night SmackDown on Fox (October 4, 2019): Mick Foley, Johnny Gargano and others comment on the show

Cain Velasquez shocked the world

Tonight was not only the debut of Friday Night SmackDown on Fox but also marked the 20th Anniversary of the show. Emanating from the Staples Center in LA, California, SmackDown kicked off with the RAW Women's Champion Becky Lynch. The Man was interrupted by King Corbin who was ultimately cut off by The Rock himself.

In the first match of the night, Lynch and Charlotte Flair defeated Bayley and Sasha Banks in a tag team battle. Seth Rollins squared off against the Intercontinental Champion Shinsuke Nakamura in the next match. The Fiend's sudden attack on the WWE Universal Champion resulted in the match to end in no contest.

This was followed by the Career vs Career Ladder match between Kevin Owens vs Shane McMahon. Both of them attempted to destroy each other but it was Owens who eventually got the upper hand. Per the stipulation, Shane McMahon is now 'fired' from the company.

After an eight-man tag team match, Braun Strowman engulfed himself in a face-off with boxing legend Tyson Fury. Only time will tell how the story progresses following this confrontation. In the next match, Roman Reigns sought retribution as he took on Erick Rowan in a Lumberjack match. Much like their previous encounter at Clash of Champions, they took each other to their limits but this time, Reigns picked up the win.

The main event featured the WWE World Championship match between Kofi Kingston and Brock Lesnar. The Beast Incarnate squashed Kingston in mere seconds to win his 5th WWE World Championship. However, he didn't get enough time to celebrate as Rey Mysterio showed up. Mysterio wasn't alone, he had the former UFC Heavyweight Champion Cain Velasquez with him. Almost immediately, Velasquez and Lesnar engaged in an altercation which ended with the new WWE Champion retreating.

Also, Marshmello won and lost the WWE 24/7 Championship to Carmella during the show. WWE definitely fulfilled the expectations regarding the Fox premiere of SmackDown and here are some of the best Twitter reacts highlighting the show:

Always great to be back home! Happy to be part of the premiere of #SmackdownOnFox ..hanging with friends, old & new @mariamenounos & @RealKurtAngle pic.twitter.com/2zlMXuX9TI — Mick Foley (@RealMickFoley) October 5, 2019

Kofi Kingston's title reign deserved to end better than that, Mark Henry is all of us right now... #KingstonVsLESNAR #WWETitle #SmackdownOnFox #FridayNightSmackDown pic.twitter.com/rtI9jbCW6K — Raphael Wilson (@089968Raph) October 5, 2019

Brock winning, saw it coming.



Cain Valasquez being kept a surprise? INCREDIBLE. #SmackdownonFox — Sam Roberts (@notsam) October 5, 2019

You just never know who you’ll cross paths with in the Sports Entertainment Industry! @marshmellomusic @WWE #SmackdownOnFox pic.twitter.com/Fg9PNMqSEi — Scott Armstrong (@WWEArmstrong) October 5, 2019

I've been around pro wrestling since I was 8 yrs old.. & despite having some of the most unique athletes in the world in this business.. we were always treated like outsiders.



It's cool to see "pro wrestlers" finally given the respect they deserve on this stage. #SmackdownOnFox — Johnny Gargano (@JohnnyGargano) October 5, 2019

