Twitter reacts to SmackDown Live (September 24, 2019): Taz comments on Chad Gable, fans show their support for Daniel Bryan

Arunava Ghoshal FOLLOW ANALYST News 72 // 25 Sep 2019, 22:19 IST SHARE Share Options × Facebook Twitter Flipboard Reddit Google+ Email

Brock Lesnar will face Kofi Kingston for the WWE World Championship next week

Chase Center in Sacramento, California hosted this week's edition of SmackDown Live. The show opened with Erick Rowan explaining his actions from the past week before he was interrupted by Daniel Bryan and it led to the first match of the night.

Luke Harper's interference paved the way for Rowan to pick up the win over the former WWE Champion. Post-match, they attempted to decimate Bryan but Roman Reigns came to his aid. Roman Reigns and Daniel Bryan vs Luke Harper and Erick Rowan in a tag team match was then confirmed for the upcoming WWE Hell in a Cell pay-per-view.

This was followed by a backstage interview with the WWE World Champion, Kofi Kingston, who vowed to overcome The Beast Incarnate. In the ring, Chad Gable vented out his frustrations on King Corbin and he was cut out by his opponent for the night, Mike Kanellis. Gable quickly picked up the win but the returning Elias confronted him.

Sasha Banks and Bayley then faced Charlotte Flair and Carmella. the Boss picked up the win for her team by forcing the WWE 24/7 Champion to submit to the Banks Statement. After the match, Bayley and Banks continued the assault on Charlotte till the RAW Women's Champion Becky Lynch made her presence felt by going after the Boss n' Hug Connection.

Following this, Shinsuke Nakamura faced Ali and owing to the presence of Sami Zayn, the Intercontinental Champion got the win. In the final match of the night, The Kabuki Warriors Asuka and Kairi Sane took on Mandy Rose and Sonya Deville. They had a back-and-forth battle, which came to an end with Sane hitting the InSane Elbow on Rose to win the match.

Shane McMahon confronted Kevin Owens regarding their legal disputes. Owens challenged the Commissioner of SmackDown Live to fight him in a Ladder match to settle their score and McMahon immediately agreed to it.

The final SmackDown Live on USA Network concluded with Sasha Banks taking out her Hell in a Cell opponent, Becky Lynch. Here are a few tweets highlighting the interesting moments from this week's show:

Goodnight from the real power couple in the World Wrestling Federation #SDLive pic.twitter.com/rhUYNdIq0j — OtisSection (@OtisSections) September 25, 2019

What would your reaction be if Shane Mcmahon wins the Ladder Match #SDLive pic.twitter.com/MPlYrbQS1d — Alastair McKenzie🏴󠁧󠁢󠁳󠁣󠁴󠁿 (@Mckenzieas93) September 25, 2019

Advertisement

Owens: and if I win Shane, you’re no longer apart of the WW-



Fans worldwide:#SDLive pic.twitter.com/tMaryagoeG — R.Dream (@WWERDream1) September 25, 2019

Sasha sells freaking death for these Everyone. She is so valuable for a Division man. I want to see her and Carmella mess around with their submission. I have a feeling those transitions would be so clean. #SDLive https://t.co/lAloVXUjH5 — Nadia (@VeenaMKay) September 25, 2019

Hey remember Buddy Murphy?



Whatever happened to that guy?#SDLive — Alex Pawlowski (@pawlowskithe4th) September 25, 2019

YO FOR REAL ???



WHEN WE SAID WE WANTED ASUKA AND KAIRI TO CHASE TITLES, WE WASN'T TALKING ABOUT THE 24/7 TITLE GODDAMMIT WHY YA DO THIS TO US 😭😭 #SDLive pic.twitter.com/9Wci6QRHLg — 👅 ☕️ Ⓩ 👅 ☕️ (@The_Realest2_) September 25, 2019

The WWE Universe after Daniel Bryan's match #SDLive pic.twitter.com/rMI3hR4RPH — Fists of Funny (@fistsoffunnypod) September 25, 2019

Kind of crazy the amount great work that #WWE does with public service and youth groups that they would be write/book the amount of “body shaming” with their athletes on worldwide, kind of hypocritical. #SDLive — TAZ (@OfficialTAZ) September 25, 2019

Roman Reigns is totally about to be Sting teaming up with Ric Flair against Arn Anderson & Brian Pillman.☠️ #SDLive pic.twitter.com/kJZSzr3oBm — Will Mahoney (@HeelWillMahoney) September 25, 2019

Follow Sportskeeda Wrestling and Sportskeeda MMA on Twitter for all the latest news. Also check out WWE RAW Results page.