Twitter reacts to 'The Fiend' Bray Wyatt defeating John Cena in a Firefly Fun House match at WrestleMania 36

How did Bray Wyatt, Matt Hardy, Dolph Ziggler, and others react to the unique Firefly Fun House match?

The Fiend defeated John Cena in a Firefly Fun House match at WrestleMania 36.

Let him in

WrestleMania 36 featured one of the most anticipated matches in recent memory as John Cena faced 'The Fiend' Bray Wyatt in a Firefly Fun House match. No one knew what to expect from such a battle and their reactions after witnessing the match proved the same.

The segment began with Wyatt inviting John Cena to enter the Firefly Fun House and when he did, we saw flashbacks from Cena's WWE debut in 2002. Instead of Kurt Angle, Bray Wyatt was standing in the ring to face him and this was the first of several recreations that highlighted the various personas of the 16-time World Champion.

At one point, Wyatt handed a chair to Cena and asked him to decimate the former Leader of Wyatt Family, just like he had asked at WrestleMania 30. Cena tried to hit Bray with the chair but there was no one. Eventually, The Fiend made his presence known and that was the beginning of the end for The Leader of Cenation.

The Fun House match ended with John Cena's promo being used against him as The Fiend laid out the 16-time World Champion in the middle of the ring.

"This WrestleMania match is going to accomplish what should've happened six year ago, ending the existence of the most overhyped, overvalued, overprivilaged WWE Superstar in existence"

The Firefly Fun House match was quite entertaining and fans have been buzzing over it on social media. Bray Wyatt, Matt Hardy, and several other Superstars commented on the bout as well and here we present a compilation of the most interesting reactions.

I wanna go in the #FireflyFunhouse now

😏😏😏

Looks fun — Isaiah Swerve Scott (@swerveconfident) April 6, 2020

I dig everything about it. #FireflyFunhouse — Vincent (@TheHorrorKingVM) April 6, 2020

In a pre-taped vignette masquerading as a match, I simultaneously had my intelligence respected and my mind blown. In WWE.



Wrestling needs to #StayHome and #WrestleMania was weird, but the #FireflyFunhouse felt, instantly, like one of the best things in the history of the show. pic.twitter.com/EgAquF1uYa — Michael Hamflett (@MichaelHamflett) April 6, 2020

“Ending the existence of the most overhyped, overvalued, over privileged WWE superstar in existence” #FireflyFunhouse #WrestleMania pic.twitter.com/Q6FD2oNbX7 — Daniel (@HiiAmDaniel) April 6, 2020

Remember guys, wrestling is what we make it. FUN. Yes it may have not been everyone’s cup of tea and it was Weird, Crazy and had WTF moments but I was entertained. #FireflyFunhouse — James Storm (@JamesStormBrand) April 6, 2020

I POPPED SO HARD WHEN THEY SHOWED PUNK KISS VINCE GOODBYE. #FireflyFunhouse #WrestleMania pic.twitter.com/er0nrMKJHo — TWC - #BigDaddyCiampa (@TheWrestlingCov) April 6, 2020

That was the coolest thing I’ve ever seen in my life.#FireflyFunhouse #WrestleMania — 🕳🐇Killer Kross ⏳💀❌ (@realKILLERkross) April 6, 2020

Bray singing “you can look but you can’t touch”

#FireflyFunhouse #WrestleMania pic.twitter.com/Ug3lSJ5pZb — Over The Top Sports Show (@THEOTTSSHOW) April 6, 2020

I have NEVER meant the phrase “what the f***” in a better manner..#FireflyFunhouse #WrestleMania — Corey Graves (@WWEGraves) April 6, 2020

We just saw a match with...



The Prototype.

WCW Monday Nitro.

Ego-Mania.

Thugonomics.

CM Punk.

Eric Bischoff.

nWo John Cena.

Swamp leader Bray Wyatt.



AND A TON IM FORGETTING.



OH...AND SUCH GOOD SHIT.#FireflyFunhouse #wrestlemania — 🤡 Frank The Clown 🤡 (@FrankWWEClown) April 6, 2020

🖤🖤🖤 — Bray Wyatt (@WWEBrayWyatt) April 6, 2020