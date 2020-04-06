Twitter reacts to 'The Fiend' Bray Wyatt defeating John Cena in a Firefly Fun House match at WrestleMania 36
- How did Bray Wyatt, Matt Hardy, Dolph Ziggler, and others react to the unique Firefly Fun House match?
- The Fiend defeated John Cena in a Firefly Fun House match at WrestleMania 36.
WrestleMania 36 featured one of the most anticipated matches in recent memory as John Cena faced 'The Fiend' Bray Wyatt in a Firefly Fun House match. No one knew what to expect from such a battle and their reactions after witnessing the match proved the same.
The segment began with Wyatt inviting John Cena to enter the Firefly Fun House and when he did, we saw flashbacks from Cena's WWE debut in 2002. Instead of Kurt Angle, Bray Wyatt was standing in the ring to face him and this was the first of several recreations that highlighted the various personas of the 16-time World Champion.
At one point, Wyatt handed a chair to Cena and asked him to decimate the former Leader of Wyatt Family, just like he had asked at WrestleMania 30. Cena tried to hit Bray with the chair but there was no one. Eventually, The Fiend made his presence known and that was the beginning of the end for The Leader of Cenation.
The Fun House match ended with John Cena's promo being used against him as The Fiend laid out the 16-time World Champion in the middle of the ring.
"This WrestleMania match is going to accomplish what should've happened six year ago, ending the existence of the most overhyped, overvalued, overprivilaged WWE Superstar in existence"
The Firefly Fun House match was quite entertaining and fans have been buzzing over it on social media. Bray Wyatt, Matt Hardy, and several other Superstars commented on the bout as well and here we present a compilation of the most interesting reactions.