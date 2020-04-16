×
Twitter reacts to the passing of Howard Finkel: Edge, Matt Hardy, Jim Ross and others comment

  • Howard Finkel passed away earlier today at the age of 69.
  • A number of people from the pro-wrestling fraternity shared their tributes.
Umid Kumar Dey
News
Modified 16 Apr 2020, 21:40 IST

Howard Finkel has passed away at the age of 69
After a terrible Wednesday, where WWE had to release a number of employees as a means to cut costs amid the ongoing COVID-19 pandemic, the world of pro-wrestling has been hit with another bad day with the passing of the legendary Howard Finkel.

The former WWE ring announcer was one of the earliest employees of the company, joining them in 1975 when Vince McMahon Sr. was still the head of the promotion.

Finkel’s iconic voice and unparalleled panache made him one of the best (if not the best) ring announcers of all time. In 2009, he was inducted into the Hall of Fame by the late “Mean” Gene Okerlund.

After the news of his death broke out, several members of the pro-wrestling universe took to Twitter to pay tribute to the WWE icon.

I will miss this man. Howard Finkel was the voice @christian4peeps and I emulated when we performed our own ring introductions for our living room or side yard(depending on the weather) wrestling “shows”. I know there’s an entire generation of kids, now grizzled adults who did the same thing. He was “our voice”. When I debuted in the WWE and I heard Howard’s voice introduce Edge, I welled up. THAT’S when it became real that I’d made it. I will never forget the goosebumps I had the night on a house show at The Skydome when he said “and NEEEEEEWWWW Intercontinental Champion”. Our first tag title win at WrestleMania of all places. The voice? Howard. More importantly than all of that, he was my friend. He was a genuine, warm and compassionate man who absolutely LOVED his job. I remember standing with him nightly behind the curtain with a bunch of the boys firing him up as Welcome to the Jungle played for his ring intro music. This hurts. The Fink. The best. Ever.

Finkel had reportedly been suffering from health problems for a while now, with Jerry "The King" Lawler also revealing last year that The Fink had suffered a stroke.

We at Sportskeeda express our sincere condolences to Finkel's friends and family. The Fink will forever be remembered as the voice of WWE and we pray for his soul to rest in peace.

  

Published 16 Apr 2020, 21:40 IST
Matt Hardy Edge
