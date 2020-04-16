Twitter reacts to the passing of Howard Finkel: Edge, Matt Hardy, Jim Ross and others comment
- Howard Finkel passed away earlier today at the age of 69.
- A number of people from the pro-wrestling fraternity shared their tributes.
After a terrible Wednesday, where WWE had to release a number of employees as a means to cut costs amid the ongoing COVID-19 pandemic, the world of pro-wrestling has been hit with another bad day with the passing of the legendary Howard Finkel.
The former WWE ring announcer was one of the earliest employees of the company, joining them in 1975 when Vince McMahon Sr. was still the head of the promotion.
Finkel’s iconic voice and unparalleled panache made him one of the best (if not the best) ring announcers of all time. In 2009, he was inducted into the Hall of Fame by the late “Mean” Gene Okerlund.
After the news of his death broke out, several members of the pro-wrestling universe took to Twitter to pay tribute to the WWE icon.
Finkel had reportedly been suffering from health problems for a while now, with Jerry "The King" Lawler also revealing last year that The Fink had suffered a stroke.
We at Sportskeeda express our sincere condolences to Finkel's friends and family. The Fink will forever be remembered as the voice of WWE and we pray for his soul to rest in peace.
Published 16 Apr 2020, 21:40 IST