Twitter reacts to WrestleMania 36 Night 2 (5th April 2020): Drew McIntyre, Rhea Ripley, Edge and others comment on the show

Check out what Braun Strowman, Bray Wyatt, and others tweeted about the show!

Here's a collection of some of the most interesting tweets about Night 2 of WrestleMania 36.

Moments from WrestleMania 36 Night 2

The second part of WrestleMania 36 kicked off with the NXT Women's Championship match between Charlotte Flair and Rhea Ripley. The two fought back-and-forth and went on to deliver one of the best wrestling matches of the night. Throughout the contest, Flair worked on the legs of The Nightmare and eventually, she was forced to tap out to the Figure 8-Leglock. With this victory, Charlotte became a 2-time NXT Women's Champion and the Black and Gold brand seems to be her new destination.

Aleister Black picked up the win over Bobby Lashley as the former Intercontinental Champion got distracted by Lana. Street Profits retained their RAW Tag Team Championships against Angel Garza and Austin Theory in another interesting matchup. With some assistance from Sasha Banks, Bayley won the fatal 5-way elimination match and she is still the SmackDown Women's Champion.

Dolph Ziggler took on Otis at WrestleMania with Sonya Deville on his side. As Deville made attempts to turn the match in Ziggler's favor, Mandy Rose rushed onto the scene and evened up the odds. Otis went on to win the match and celebrate his first WrestleMania victory with The Golden Goddess.

Edge faced Randy Orton in one of the most brutal Last Man Standing matches in WWE history. They battled all over the Performance Center and tried to hit each other with everything they had. In the concluding moments of the match, Edge delivered the Conchairto to The Viper and emerged as the last man standing.

The show also featured a unique encounter between Bray Wyatt and John Cena. The 16-time World Champion entered the Firefly Fun House, where The Fiend defeated him. The match showcased several flashbacks from the early days of their career and also highlighted how WWE has evolved.

In the main event, Royal Rumble winner Drew McIntyre collided with the WWE Champion Brock Lesnar. Although Drew gained the upper hand initially, The Beast Incarnate soon turned the match in his favor. To the surprise of Lesnar and his advocate Paul Heyman, The Scottish Psychopath was able to kick out of multiple German Suplexes and F5s. He would eventually hit Brock with three consecutive Claymore Kicks to earn the three count and the WWE Championship.

This was the first time when WrestleMania spanned over two nights and WWE didn't disappoint the fans who tuned in to the show amidst the pandemic. Several WWE Superstars joined the fans in commenting about the show and here we present to you a compilation of some of those interesting tweets.

I Wanna send out congratulations to the new WWE Universal Champion @DMcIntyreWWE Proud of you brother. Now take the strap and run with IT! #WrestleMania #Wrestlemania36 @WWE DDP pic.twitter.com/6IEFUOsCOo — Diamond Dallas Page (@RealDDP) April 6, 2020

Thank you @WWE for pulling off a epic two night #WrestleMania #Wrestlemania36 event. So proud of my fellow wwe superstars. — Cain Velasquez (@cainmma) April 6, 2020

To just let yourself go, watch and enjoy....was so fun to do. Felt like a kid again. #FireflyFunhouse #Wrestlemania36 — Jessika Carr (@WWELadyRefJess) April 6, 2020

All of these versions of john cena and they couldn’t find ONE with a decent haircut. #WrestleMania #Wrestlemania36 — Nic Nemeth (@HEELZiggler) April 6, 2020

Congrats @DMcIntyreWWE! Could not have happened to a more deserving man. #Wrestlemania36 — Eric Bischoff (@EBischoff) April 6, 2020

I think @RobGronkowski just proved he doesn't need Brady to win a championship #WrestleMania #Wrestlemania36 — David LaGreca (@davidlagreca1) April 6, 2020

Randy Orton been a camera man for an hour & a half and we ain't even noticed.#WrestleMania #Wrestlemania36 — Mark (@WrestlingJebus) April 6, 2020

I attended my first ever #WrestleMania last year. I was watching from my seat stuck in a moon boot.

Today at #WrestleMania36 I got to walk down the ramp and defend my NXT Women’s Championship. If you ask me, I still win! #WWENXT — RheaRipley_WWE (@RheaRipley_WWE) April 6, 2020

I dreamed a broken dream, and made it come true. I made it for you 💙 #WrestleMania pic.twitter.com/kHd0x7ffLq — Drew McIntyre (@DMcIntyreWWE) April 6, 2020

I think the twisted nature of funhouse really leans more into this style of presentation for sure! #Wrestlemania36 — Sam Driver-Tweddell (@LessDefined) April 6, 2020

.@DMcIntyreWWE well done sir!!!! You freaking earned that!!!! See you around!!!!! Don’t forget I own you one!!! pic.twitter.com/q7vR1c2cWI — Braun Strowman (@BraunStrowman) April 6, 2020

🖤🖤🖤 — Bray Wyatt (@WWEBrayWyatt) April 6, 2020

Sometimes I genuinely forget how much I love pro wrestling. — Sami Zayn (@SamiZayn) April 6, 2020