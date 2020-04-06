Twitter reacts to WrestleMania 36 Night 2 (5th April 2020): Drew McIntyre, Rhea Ripley, Edge and others comment on the show
- Check out what Braun Strowman, Bray Wyatt, and others tweeted about the show!
- Here's a collection of some of the most interesting tweets about Night 2 of WrestleMania 36.
The second part of WrestleMania 36 kicked off with the NXT Women's Championship match between Charlotte Flair and Rhea Ripley. The two fought back-and-forth and went on to deliver one of the best wrestling matches of the night. Throughout the contest, Flair worked on the legs of The Nightmare and eventually, she was forced to tap out to the Figure 8-Leglock. With this victory, Charlotte became a 2-time NXT Women's Champion and the Black and Gold brand seems to be her new destination.
Aleister Black picked up the win over Bobby Lashley as the former Intercontinental Champion got distracted by Lana. Street Profits retained their RAW Tag Team Championships against Angel Garza and Austin Theory in another interesting matchup. With some assistance from Sasha Banks, Bayley won the fatal 5-way elimination match and she is still the SmackDown Women's Champion.
Dolph Ziggler took on Otis at WrestleMania with Sonya Deville on his side. As Deville made attempts to turn the match in Ziggler's favor, Mandy Rose rushed onto the scene and evened up the odds. Otis went on to win the match and celebrate his first WrestleMania victory with The Golden Goddess.
Edge faced Randy Orton in one of the most brutal Last Man Standing matches in WWE history. They battled all over the Performance Center and tried to hit each other with everything they had. In the concluding moments of the match, Edge delivered the Conchairto to The Viper and emerged as the last man standing.
The show also featured a unique encounter between Bray Wyatt and John Cena. The 16-time World Champion entered the Firefly Fun House, where The Fiend defeated him. The match showcased several flashbacks from the early days of their career and also highlighted how WWE has evolved.
In the main event, Royal Rumble winner Drew McIntyre collided with the WWE Champion Brock Lesnar. Although Drew gained the upper hand initially, The Beast Incarnate soon turned the match in his favor. To the surprise of Lesnar and his advocate Paul Heyman, The Scottish Psychopath was able to kick out of multiple German Suplexes and F5s. He would eventually hit Brock with three consecutive Claymore Kicks to earn the three count and the WWE Championship.
This was the first time when WrestleMania spanned over two nights and WWE didn't disappoint the fans who tuned in to the show amidst the pandemic. Several WWE Superstars joined the fans in commenting about the show and here we present to you a compilation of some of those interesting tweets.