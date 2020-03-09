Twitter reacts to WWE Elimination Chamber (8th March 2020): Kevin Owens, Mandy Rose, Charlotte Flair, and others comment on the show
The final pay-per-view on the road to WrestleMania 36, WWE Elimination Chamber, culminated recently. The show kicked off with an incredible matchup between Daniel Bryan and Drew Gulak, where the former WWE Champion picked up a win. It was followed by another brilliant bout in which Andrade successfully retained the WWE United States Championship against Humberto Carrillo.
The first Elimination Chamber match of the night was contested for the SmackDown Tag Team Championship. The New Day and The Usos were the first two teams to enter the match and somehow they managed to be two of the final three teams left in the battle as well. Otis and Lince Dorado almost sacrificed themselves during the match, which unfortunately led to their teams being eliminated. In the end, it was The Miz and John Morrison who survived the grueling Chamber and retained the SmackDown Tag Team gold. The Street Profits also retained their RAW Tag Team Titles against Seth Rollins and Murphy with some assistance from Kevin Owens.
AJ Styles took on Aleister Black in a brutal No Disqualifications match. When Luke Gallows and Karl Anderson tried to interfere, The Undertaker would show up and destroy the trio. The carnage caused by The Phenom allowed Aleister Black to pin Styles and walk out of the event with a big victory. Sami Zayn became the brand new WWE Intercontinental Champion at Elimination Chamber as he pinned Braun Strowman in a 3-on-1 Handicap match.
The main event of the night saw Shayna Baszler destroy all the other competitors of the women's Elimination Chamber match and emerge as the no. 1 contender for Becky Lynch's RAW Women's Championship for WrestleMania 36.
WWE delivered a solid event this time and as a result, the show was trending on social media throughout the night. Several Superstars joined the fans in expressing their views on Elimination Chamber and here we have compiled some of the best reactions regarding the recently-concluded pay-per-view.
