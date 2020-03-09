Twitter reacts to WWE Elimination Chamber (8th March 2020): Kevin Owens, Mandy Rose, Charlotte Flair, and others comment on the show

The Undertaker once again destroyed AJ Styles

The final pay-per-view on the road to WrestleMania 36, WWE Elimination Chamber, culminated recently. The show kicked off with an incredible matchup between Daniel Bryan and Drew Gulak, where the former WWE Champion picked up a win. It was followed by another brilliant bout in which Andrade successfully retained the WWE United States Championship against Humberto Carrillo.

The first Elimination Chamber match of the night was contested for the SmackDown Tag Team Championship. The New Day and The Usos were the first two teams to enter the match and somehow they managed to be two of the final three teams left in the battle as well. Otis and Lince Dorado almost sacrificed themselves during the match, which unfortunately led to their teams being eliminated. In the end, it was The Miz and John Morrison who survived the grueling Chamber and retained the SmackDown Tag Team gold. The Street Profits also retained their RAW Tag Team Titles against Seth Rollins and Murphy with some assistance from Kevin Owens.

AJ Styles took on Aleister Black in a brutal No Disqualifications match. When Luke Gallows and Karl Anderson tried to interfere, The Undertaker would show up and destroy the trio. The carnage caused by The Phenom allowed Aleister Black to pin Styles and walk out of the event with a big victory. Sami Zayn became the brand new WWE Intercontinental Champion at Elimination Chamber as he pinned Braun Strowman in a 3-on-1 Handicap match.

The main event of the night saw Shayna Baszler destroy all the other competitors of the women's Elimination Chamber match and emerge as the no. 1 contender for Becky Lynch's RAW Women's Championship for WrestleMania 36.

WWE delivered a solid event this time and as a result, the show was trending on social media throughout the night. Several Superstars joined the fans in expressing their views on Elimination Chamber and here we have compiled some of the best reactions regarding the recently-concluded pay-per-view.

I like to put it all on the line....



Actually I love it! https://t.co/F8hTSMNjXH — TUCKy (@tuckerwwe) March 9, 2020

I want a video on repeat of @WWEAsuka yelling from her chamber pod #WWEChamber — Noelle Foley (@NoelleFoley) March 9, 2020

You want WWE to make new stars

You want WWE to push NXT stars

You want dominant heels

You want strong female characters

You want members of marginalized groups main eventing



Guess what? You got all of that tonight #wwechamber #EliminationChamber pic.twitter.com/Ujs9rGwP1N — New Jersey Nick (@newjerseynick) March 9, 2020

Apart from wanting to see Baszler and Asuka go longer, that was a fantastic Chamber match to build a credible threat to the champion. Baszler is a star. #WWEChamber — Luke Owen (@ThisisLukeOwen) March 9, 2020

Seeing friends do cool things is really cool! #WWEChamber — Tegan Nox 🏴󠁧󠁢󠁷󠁬󠁳󠁿 (@TeganNoxWWE_) March 9, 2020

Kevin Owens is literally me right now #WWEChamber pic.twitter.com/3GDJK308xO — OCTO SCHWEINSTEIGER (@Octo_DieNummer1) March 9, 2020

It's @QoSBaszler vs. Becky Lynch at @wrestlemania, mainly because @VinceMcMahon was too afraid to tell Shayna he changed his mind #WWEChamber — WWE Creative Humor (@WWECreative_ish) March 9, 2020

Mandy Rose: "Hey Otis I'm backstage all alone"



Otis: "Sorry, I'm in an elimination chamber match'



Mandy: "I've got some of your mum's homemade cake"



Otis:#WWEChamber pic.twitter.com/FuxeK9T39Z — 𝔽𝕚𝕖𝕟𝕕𝕚𝕟𝕘 𝔽𝕠𝕣 𝔽𝕠𝕝𝕝𝕠𝕨𝕖𝕣𝕤 ‼️ (@Fiend4Follows) March 9, 2020

Undertaker and Bray Wyatt when those lights go out #WWEChamber pic.twitter.com/ULa6KsFhiw — Sunny ☀️ (@SunnyBunny_54) March 9, 2020

Lince and Tucker need to team up because clearly they wouldn't let each other down in such a high stakes match #WWEChamber — Jack G. King (@JackTheJobber) March 9, 2020

Welcome to Elimination Chamber, where @tuckerwwe is a Cruiserweight #WWEChamber — WWE Creative Humor (@WWECreative_ish) March 9, 2020

Daniel Bryan vs Drew Gulak was excellent.#WWEChamber — Ligero (@Ligero1) March 8, 2020

BOUT TO CALL MY BOO @BiancaBelairWWE



BLAST SOME BADU.



SHOW THE KIDS, DADDY & UNCLE @AngeloDawkins DID IT.



AND PHILLY WAS WIT IT.



PROFITS ARE UP



&&& WE WANT THE SMOKE.#ANDSTILL #StreetProfits #EliminationChamber pic.twitter.com/JZrLB1wPD2 — 𝕂𝕚𝕟𝕘 𝕋𝕖𝕫 (@MontezFordWWE) March 9, 2020

On my way to celebrate us retaining the title like: pic.twitter.com/a1LRO9RSx8 — Zelina Vega (@Zelina_VegaWWE) March 9, 2020

You can complain all you want about how he won it or his attitude but Sami being Intercontinental Champion is long overdue.



The fact that he won it after growing hair that rivals Wayne Gretzky’s in his heyday makes it worth the wait though.



I’m very proud of you, @SamiZayn. pic.twitter.com/4scJSRSYP9 — Kevin (@FightOwensFight) March 9, 2020

Otis is always thick-headed! It just cost him this match. Dolph and Robert are that much closer. #JustSaying https://t.co/yNvk3S1mqU — Mandy (@WWE_MandyRose) March 9, 2020