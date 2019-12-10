Twitter reacts to WWE RAW (10th November 2019): Matt Hardy, Corey Graves and others comment on the show
The latest episode of WWE RAW kicked off with Rusev and Lana who were set to officialize their divorce. The two argued back and forth but in the end, both of them signed the papers to end the marriage. Bobby Lashley also made his presence felt during the segment and attempted to take out The Bulgarian Brute. His plan didn't work out as Rusev put him through a table. It is now confirmed that Rusev and Lashley will once again collide at WWE TLC in a tables match.
Buddy Murphy and Aleister are set to square off at the pay-per-view as well and both of them picked up significant victories on RAW. Drew McIntyre also continued his momentum on the Red brand by defeating Matt Hardy. Another match saw Rey Mysterio successfully retain his United States Championship against AJ Styles owing to another assist from Randy Orton.
RAW Women's Champion Becky Lynch faced the Kabuki Warriors in a 2-on-1 handicap match on the show. After a hard-fought battle, The Man picked up the win via disqualification when Asuka hit her with a steel chair. Post-match, Kabuki Warriors continued the assualt on Lynch and then attacked Charlotte Flair backstage, resulting in the confirmation of their match at TLC. We now know that Asuka and Kairi Sane will defend the WWE Women's Tag Team Championship against Flair and Lynch in a tables, ladders, and chairs match.
However, the main talking point from RAW has to be Seth Rollins aligning himself with Akam and Rezar to decimate Kevin Owens. The Architect blamed the WWE Universe for forcing him to take such a step and it remains to be seen how the complexion of RAW roster changes following the debut of this new alliance.
RAW was pretty eventful this week and served as the perfect go-home show for Sunday's TLC. The show was trending throughout the night and here we have compiled some of the best reactions regarding the latest episode of the Red brand.