Twitter reacts to WWE RAW (10th November 2019): Matt Hardy, Corey Graves and others comment on the show

Arunava Ghoshal FOLLOW ANALYST News 10 Dec 2019, 12:12 IST SHARE

Rusev and Lana got divorced on RAW

The latest episode of WWE RAW kicked off with Rusev and Lana who were set to officialize their divorce. The two argued back and forth but in the end, both of them signed the papers to end the marriage. Bobby Lashley also made his presence felt during the segment and attempted to take out The Bulgarian Brute. His plan didn't work out as Rusev put him through a table. It is now confirmed that Rusev and Lashley will once again collide at WWE TLC in a tables match.

Buddy Murphy and Aleister are set to square off at the pay-per-view as well and both of them picked up significant victories on RAW. Drew McIntyre also continued his momentum on the Red brand by defeating Matt Hardy. Another match saw Rey Mysterio successfully retain his United States Championship against AJ Styles owing to another assist from Randy Orton.

RAW Women's Champion Becky Lynch faced the Kabuki Warriors in a 2-on-1 handicap match on the show. After a hard-fought battle, The Man picked up the win via disqualification when Asuka hit her with a steel chair. Post-match, Kabuki Warriors continued the assualt on Lynch and then attacked Charlotte Flair backstage, resulting in the confirmation of their match at TLC. We now know that Asuka and Kairi Sane will defend the WWE Women's Tag Team Championship against Flair and Lynch in a tables, ladders, and chairs match.

However, the main talking point from RAW has to be Seth Rollins aligning himself with Akam and Rezar to decimate Kevin Owens. The Architect blamed the WWE Universe for forcing him to take such a step and it remains to be seen how the complexion of RAW roster changes following the debut of this new alliance.

RAW was pretty eventful this week and served as the perfect go-home show for Sunday's TLC. The show was trending throughout the night and here we have compiled some of the best reactions regarding the latest episode of the Red brand.

Yes @RandyOrton got paid this week to come out and wink. He's living the dream. #RAW — WWE Creative Humor (@WWECreative_ish) December 10, 2019

THANK YOU FOR JOINING US ON



THE MONDAY, AFTER, THE WEEKEND UPDATE!#StreetProfits #RAW pic.twitter.com/6D9GA483PY — 𝕂𝕚𝕟𝕘 𝕋𝕖𝕫 (@MontezFordWWE) December 10, 2019

The face I make when Lana is on the microphone. #WWE #RAW pic.twitter.com/byNrcqVYPb — Get The Tables (@GetDaTables) December 10, 2019

It’s not a secret...I lost tonight. It’s not a secret...@WWE_Murphy is one hell of a competitor. It’s not a secret...@TheCurtHawkins & I always find a way to overcome. #Raw — Matt Cardona (@ZackRyder) December 10, 2019

RIP to the Seth Rollins Babyface run (2016 - 2019).



Instead of hating on it, I’m going to praise it. I loved it. Thank you for all the incredible memories. #MondayNightRollins #RAW pic.twitter.com/bm9fNGUwwl — TWC - #BigDaddyCiampa - #BITW (@TheWrestlingCov) December 10, 2019

Beginning of the decade



Vs



End of the decade 😂 #Raw pic.twitter.com/OfP8WUzgWH — Diva Incarnate (@WWEDemonDiva) December 10, 2019

The completion of Seth Rollins’ heel turn on #RAW was masterful.



1.) The fans were listened to, Rollins was turned heel



2.) Not only a heel, he has muscle to hide behind



3.) Fantastic promo, felt organic



4.) Owens has the perfect foil@WrestlingInc



pic.twitter.com/ycC8AatuG0 — Nick Hausman (@WIncRebel) December 10, 2019

Hell yes. Carrillo vs. Andrade ALL THE TIME, please. That was awesome.#RAW — Corey Graves (@WWEGraves) December 10, 2019

"I was jealous. The first time my fiance saw @humberto_wwe she thought he was cute" - Jerry Lawler, who then reminded her she had school in the morning and it was getting late#RAW — WWE Creative Humor (@WWECreative_ish) December 10, 2019

We may have witnessed a murder during #RAW tonight. pic.twitter.com/i890ZCp2dk — Ryan Satin (@ryansatin) December 10, 2019

NEVAH EVAH, you Sinister Scottish Scoundrel!! #RAW https://t.co/xs0Iid3cLY — The VESSEL of Matt Hardy (@MATTHARDYBRAND) December 10, 2019

Everyone on Twitter watching this absolute trainwreck of a story unfold like... #Raw pic.twitter.com/JQ3Y5l7QYu — WWE Critic (@WWECritics) December 10, 2019

I know he’s on Smackdown...but please make this happen already... #raw pic.twitter.com/bOXjtvwtYn — Chris (@Chris_232323) December 10, 2019