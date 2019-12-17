Twitter reacts to WWE RAW (16th December 2019): Matt Hardy, Ricochet, Corey Graves and others comment on the show

Arunava Ghoshal FOLLOW ANALYST News 17 Dec 2019, 11:52 IST SHARE

Seth Rollins with AOP

The post-TLC edition of Monday Night RAW kicked off with Seth Rollins and his new allies in the form of Akam and Rezar. He talked about the backstage assault on Kevin Owens from last week and stated that he will lead the RAW roster by example. Rollins also promised to settle the scores with a certain WWE Superstar later on the show.

The first match of the night saw The Viking Raiders fight Luke Gallows and Karl Anderson in a rematch from Sunday's TLC event. Unlike their encounter at the pay-per-view, The O.C. succeeded in defeating the RAW Tag Team Champions on the show, potentially earning another shot at the titles. NXT's Deonna Purrazzo made her debut on tonight's show in a losing effort to Asuka. Erick Rowan also had an impressive showing on RAW as he decimated an enhancement talent.

One of the major highlights of the night was the six-man gauntlet match featuring Andrade, Humberto Carrillo, Akira Tozawa, Matt Hardy, Ricochet and the 24/7 Champion R-Truth. With the winner guaranteed a shot at Rey Mysterio's United States Championship, the performers gave their all in to win the bout. Truth was the first person to be eliminated, followed by Akira Tozawa and Matt Hardy.

Ricochet then collided with Humberto Carrillo and after a hard-fought battle, the up and coming Latino Superstar got the pinfall. Andrade immediately attacked him from behind and took the fight to the ringside. Carrillo was ultimately ruled out of the contest, making Andrade the winner of the gauntlet match and the no. 1 contender for the WWE United States Championship.

Rey Mysterio, who had came to the ringside to aid Humberto, got attacked by Seth Rollins and AOP. The Architect justified the assault by pointing out that the United States Champion had handed Kevin Owens a lead pipe last week to take down Akam and Rezar.

The main event of the night featured Randy Orton defeat AJ Styles. RAW concluded with The Viking Raiders coming to even up the odds when The Viper was subjected to a 3-on-1 attack by The O.C.

Despite having only five matches this week, the show was pretty decent. The segments involving Liv Morgan and Becky Lynch added to its significance. RAW was trending throughout the night and here we have compiled some of the best reactions regarding the show.

Loved seeing @DeonnaPurrazzo get a chance to showcase her skills tonight on #Raw!!! 🖤 She’s such a talented female wrestler and of course I’d love to wrestle her one day... ( and hey @ZackRyder!!!) pic.twitter.com/ax6xu1cxpg — NattieByNature (@NatbyNature) December 17, 2019

Advertisement

So AJ Styles saw that he was about to get RKO’d laughed then went for the same exact move? Lol 👌still a nice RKO but come on #raw pic.twitter.com/vvq20lt2fw — Niko Exxtra (@NikoExxtra) December 17, 2019

Joe is doing a great job on commentary. Getting better every week. His in ring history and understanding lends credibility to these holds and maneuvers.#RAW@BustedOpenRadio — Bully Ray (@bullyray5150) December 17, 2019

okay but the fact that @BeckyLynchWWE called out them protecting her-#RAW pic.twitter.com/ShjjuJTufe — Stephαnie Rosαnó (@theBLHW) December 17, 2019

I didn’t know tonight was a legends episode 😍 #RAW https://t.co/YFitRT2tPv — Impressive Indi Hartwell (@indi_hartwell) December 17, 2019

It's @RandyOrton vs. @AJStylesOrg.

No divorces.

No weird masks.

No puppets.

Just two guys wrestling.

Crazy concept, right?#RAW — WWE Creative Humor (@WWECreative_ish) December 17, 2019

Congratulations @DeonnaPurrazzo on your #RAW debut ☺️@WWEAsuka you are an absolute machine!!... I really wish you kept the rope swing though from last night at #TLC 👍 — Billie Kay (@BillieKayWWE) December 17, 2019

Joe calling Seth "a false messiah backed up by thugs" is the most dramatic description of what Seth Rollins has become. Bless Samoa Joe for giving this whole thing such gravitas.#WWE #RAW — 🎄Mr. Wenceslaus Hayes (@MrWarrenHayes) December 17, 2019

So we go thru an entire Gauntlet match to have Andrade brutally attack Humberto Carrillo, and no winner is decided upon...



You mean to tell me this couldn’t have been done in ANY OTHER WAY? #Raw — Jerry (@JDfromNY206) December 17, 2019

Thanks for the props, fellow TLC forefather. As the old adage goes - Some just don’t know what they have until it’s gone. https://t.co/1JWuoGzOA1 — The VESSEL of Matt Hardy (@MATTHARDYBRAND) December 17, 2019

I whole heartedly support this. Because, let’s be honest, Truth MAY wrestle for another 30 years.#RAW https://t.co/jr0X8mQj5B — Corey Graves (@WWEGraves) December 17, 2019

"I remember watching John Cena's US open title challenge every saturday morning!"



🤣 I Love R-Truth #RAW — Julian the wrestling fan 🍥 (@Julian_NXT) December 17, 2019

Watch me in this Gauntlet Match on #RAW. Even though I’ve been doing this for 28 years, I’m still badass & I offer a unique brand of entertainment that very few can. #BROKENBrilliance — The VESSEL of Matt Hardy (@MATTHARDYBRAND) December 17, 2019

.@WWE I’ll forego my paycheck to never see Lana and Lashley together on television again. — Kayla Braxton (@KaylaBraxtonWWE) December 17, 2019