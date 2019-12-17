Twitter reacts to WWE RAW (16th December 2019): Matt Hardy, Ricochet, Corey Graves and others comment on the show
The post-TLC edition of Monday Night RAW kicked off with Seth Rollins and his new allies in the form of Akam and Rezar. He talked about the backstage assault on Kevin Owens from last week and stated that he will lead the RAW roster by example. Rollins also promised to settle the scores with a certain WWE Superstar later on the show.
The first match of the night saw The Viking Raiders fight Luke Gallows and Karl Anderson in a rematch from Sunday's TLC event. Unlike their encounter at the pay-per-view, The O.C. succeeded in defeating the RAW Tag Team Champions on the show, potentially earning another shot at the titles. NXT's Deonna Purrazzo made her debut on tonight's show in a losing effort to Asuka. Erick Rowan also had an impressive showing on RAW as he decimated an enhancement talent.
One of the major highlights of the night was the six-man gauntlet match featuring Andrade, Humberto Carrillo, Akira Tozawa, Matt Hardy, Ricochet and the 24/7 Champion R-Truth. With the winner guaranteed a shot at Rey Mysterio's United States Championship, the performers gave their all in to win the bout. Truth was the first person to be eliminated, followed by Akira Tozawa and Matt Hardy.
Ricochet then collided with Humberto Carrillo and after a hard-fought battle, the up and coming Latino Superstar got the pinfall. Andrade immediately attacked him from behind and took the fight to the ringside. Carrillo was ultimately ruled out of the contest, making Andrade the winner of the gauntlet match and the no. 1 contender for the WWE United States Championship.
Rey Mysterio, who had came to the ringside to aid Humberto, got attacked by Seth Rollins and AOP. The Architect justified the assault by pointing out that the United States Champion had handed Kevin Owens a lead pipe last week to take down Akam and Rezar.
The main event of the night featured Randy Orton defeat AJ Styles. RAW concluded with The Viking Raiders coming to even up the odds when The Viper was subjected to a 3-on-1 attack by The O.C.
Despite having only five matches this week, the show was pretty decent. The segments involving Liv Morgan and Becky Lynch added to its significance. RAW was trending throughout the night and here we have compiled some of the best reactions regarding the show.