Twitter reacts to WWE RAW (20th April 2020): Drew McIntyre, Seth Rollins, Charlotte Flair, and others comment on the show
- Check out how Drew McIntyre, Seth Rollins, Natalya, and other WWE Superstars reacted to this week's RAW.
- RAW continued the build-up to next month's Money in the Bank PPV.
This week, WWE Champion Drew McIntyre kicked off Monday Night RAW and challenged Seth Rollins to a match at the upcoming Money in the Bank pay-per-view. Although Rollins didn't show up, United States Champion Andrade, Austin Theory, Angel Garza and Zelina Vega stood up to The Scottish Psychopath. However, McIntyre would get the better of them and hit Andrade with two Claymore kicks.
The first match of RAW featured Aleister Black against Theory as they battled to earn a spot in the men's Money in the Bank contract ladder match. The two fought back-and-forth and in the end, the Black Mass allowed The Dutch Destroyer to get the win.
NXT star Indi Hartwell was up against Shayna Baszler in the following match. The Queen of Spades not only ran through Hartwell but also injured her arm while doing so.
Ricochet and Cedric Alexander picked up an impressive win over Shane Thorne and Brendan Vink while Nia Jax dominated Kairi Sane in a rematch from last week's RAW. The other two Money in the Bank contract ladder match qualifiers saw Apollo Crews defeat MVP and Rey Mysterio prevail over the former NXT Cruiserweight Champion Murphy.
Liv Morgan picked up a much-needed win on RAW as she defeated Ruby Riott. NXT Women's Champion Charlotte Flair continued her momentum by forcing Kayden Carter to tap out to the Figure Eight.
In the main event of the show, Drew McIntyre wrestled Angel Garza. Although he was outnumbered, McIntyre managed to defeat Garza and take out both Andrade and Austin Theory.
WWE delivered another action-packed edition of RAW this week and as a result, it was trending on social media throughout the night.
Several WWE Superstars joined the fans in commenting on the episode and here we have compiled some of those most interesting reactions.