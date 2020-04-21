WWE RAW

This week, WWE Champion Drew McIntyre kicked off Monday Night RAW and challenged Seth Rollins to a match at the upcoming Money in the Bank pay-per-view. Although Rollins didn't show up, United States Champion Andrade, Austin Theory, Angel Garza and Zelina Vega stood up to The Scottish Psychopath. However, McIntyre would get the better of them and hit Andrade with two Claymore kicks.

The first match of RAW featured Aleister Black against Theory as they battled to earn a spot in the men's Money in the Bank contract ladder match. The two fought back-and-forth and in the end, the Black Mass allowed The Dutch Destroyer to get the win.

NXT star Indi Hartwell was up against Shayna Baszler in the following match. The Queen of Spades not only ran through Hartwell but also injured her arm while doing so.

Ricochet and Cedric Alexander picked up an impressive win over Shane Thorne and Brendan Vink while Nia Jax dominated Kairi Sane in a rematch from last week's RAW. The other two Money in the Bank contract ladder match qualifiers saw Apollo Crews defeat MVP and Rey Mysterio prevail over the former NXT Cruiserweight Champion Murphy.

Liv Morgan picked up a much-needed win on RAW as she defeated Ruby Riott. NXT Women's Champion Charlotte Flair continued her momentum by forcing Kayden Carter to tap out to the Figure Eight.

In the main event of the show, Drew McIntyre wrestled Angel Garza. Although he was outnumbered, McIntyre managed to defeat Garza and take out both Andrade and Austin Theory.

WWE delivered another action-packed edition of RAW this week and as a result, it was trending on social media throughout the night.

Several WWE Superstars joined the fans in commenting on the episode and here we have compiled some of those most interesting reactions.

I really like the idea of a heel more concerned with causing harm than winning matches.



There is nothing inherently evil about wanting to be the best. Enjoying human suffering? That’s another story.



Well done @QoSBaszler https://t.co/oBhp9GHqjM — Mick Foley (@RealMickFoley) April 21, 2020

Los Ingobernables de Scotland pic.twitter.com/ExvauXHi2u — GIFSkull - DMCA Trolls Suck. #Evolution2 Supporter (@GIFSkull) April 21, 2020

We went from not having any managers to having everyone managed by Zelina Vega. #WWERAW — WWE Creative Humor (@WWECreative_ish) April 21, 2020

A feat of strength that can only be described as ALL MIGHTY! #WWERAW pic.twitter.com/QCv88lZB7L — Bobby Lashley (@fightbobby) April 21, 2020

ZELINA YELLING AT HER HUSBAND IS EVERYTHING 😂😭 #WWERaw — Stephanie Hypes (@StephanieHypes) April 21, 2020

Shayna Baszler vs. Indi Hartwell

Kairi Sane vs. Nia Jax

Liv Morgan vs. Ruby Riott

Charlotte Flair vs. Kayden Carter

Bianca Belair vs. Santana Garrett



5 Women’s Matches tonight! Short matches or not this is amazing! #WWERaw — Vindictive (@TheVindictive) April 21, 2020

Of course! Can’t wait for us to wrestle soon — NattieByNature (@NatbyNature) April 21, 2020