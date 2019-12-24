Twitter reacts to WWE RAW (23rd December 2019): Zack Ryder, Lana, Mick Foley, and others comment on the show

Santa Claus won a championship in WWE

The latest edition of WWE RAW kicked off with the returning Kevin Owens. While the Prizefighter aimed at talking about the attack from Seth Rollins and AOP, Mojo Rawley interrupted him and it led to a No DQ match between the two. Owens won the battle but Rollins and crew took him out eventually.

The Bulgarian Brute defeated No Way Jose on the show whereas Bobby Lashley picked up a win over Cedric Alexander with some aid from Lana. It seems that Rusev has already moved on from his relationship with The Ravishing Russian as the news of Lashley and Lana getting married didn't bother him.

AJ Styles, Luke Gallows and Karl Anderson squared off against Randy Orton and The Viking Raiders in a six-man tag team match on RAW. Although the alliance of The Viper and RAW Tag Team Champions worked pretty well initially, The O.C. defeated them. Also, there were three WWE 24/7 Championship changes on the show with Santa Claus winning the title on one occasion. NXT Superstar Chelsea Green made her debut on this edition of the Red brand's show in a match against Charlotte Flair.

The main event of RAW featured the first-ever encounter between Seth Rollins and Rey Mysterio for the WWE United States Championship. The match didn't reach a proper conclusion as Akam and Rezar interfered and attacked The Master of 619. After making a statement out of Mysterio, Seth Rollins and AOP also took out Samoa Joe who had resisted to abide them.

Overall, RAW delivered a decent episode this week. It was trending on social media throughout the night and here we have compiled some of the best reactions regarding the show.

Highest of highs...lowest of lows...and I wouldn’t change a single second...it’s what makes me who I am. #StillHere #Raw pic.twitter.com/2xhLaslHEI — Matt Cardona (@ZackRyder) December 24, 2019

I am so damn proud of @ImChelseaGreen shes been working so hard for this. Good things happen to good people 💙💙💙 #RAW — The HBIC (@MiaYim) December 24, 2019

“Now look here Playas! It’s gonna be Seth Rollins and The AOP vs Kevin Owens, Rey Mysterio and Samoa Joe in a Six Man Tag Match Next Week on Raw to End the Decade! Holla Holla!” #RAW pic.twitter.com/zUplQM4bRK — The Dawgzilla (@TheDawgzilla) December 24, 2019

#RAW Joe: "I sit here and commentate, I don't move"



This is why Samoa Joe's a badass. pic.twitter.com/LIOuM0zsiY — Jeven W. (@5CornersxSmootx) December 24, 2019

"Don't nobody want no more Michael Cole!"

- R-Truth #RAW pic.twitter.com/BkIxBq3xPq — GIF Skull - 8 days left in 2019. #RAW (@GIFSkull) December 24, 2019

I love you guys... thank you for following this crazy journey. #RAW — CHELSEA GREEN (@ImChelseaGreen) December 24, 2019

Jerry Lawler: *makes a joke on #RAW*



Samoa Joe and Not Michael Cole: pic.twitter.com/2tum0FOZOr — 🐯TIGER DRIVER🐯 (@TigerDriver9X) December 24, 2019

I really like @SamoaJoe on commentary. I like Joe, yes I do. I like Joe...how 'bout you?#RAW — Mick Foley (@RealMickFoley) December 24, 2019