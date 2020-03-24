Twitter reacts to WWE RAW (23rd March 2020): Becky Lynch, Andrade, Mick Foley and others comment on the show
- Here we have compiled some of the best reactions to the latest episode of WWE RAW.
- RAW was trending on social media throughout the night.
This week's episode of Monday Night RAW kicked off with Paul Heyman and his advocate, the reigning WWE Champion, Brock Lesnar. The duo once again sent a warning to Drew McIntyre and exclaimed that The Beast Incarnate will retain the title with ease at WrestleMania 36.
Aleister Black defeated Leon Ruff on the show in mere seconds, further building his momentum en route to 'The Show of Shows'. WWE United States Champion Andrade and Angel Garza picked up an important win over Ricochet and Cedric Alexander on RAW and in the process, showcased why they deserve a shot at the Tag Team Championships.
They got into a brawl with The Street Profits but retreated almost immediately. Angelo Dawkins and Montez Ford then defeated NXT Superstars Shane Thorne and Brendan Vink in a tag team match.
In a sit-down interview with Charly Caruso, Shayna Baszler stated that she was confident about winning the RAW Women's Championship from Becky Lynch at WrestleMania 36. The Man would eventually crash the session and brutally assault The Queen of Spades with multiple chair shots.
'The Monday Night Messiah' Seth Rollins confronted Kevin Owens on the episode and pointed out to The Prizefighter that he had made a mistake by challenging him at WrestleMania. The intensity of his promo was commendable. AJ Styles made it clear that he doesn't fear The Undertaker and challenged The Phenom to a Boneyard match.
RAW also featured an entire recap of two incredible matches - Seth Rollins vs. John Cena vs. Brock Lesnar for the WWE Championship from Royal Rumble 2015 and Charlotte Flair vs. Asuka for the SmackDown Women's Championship from WrestleMania 34.
The final segment of the night saw Randy Orton accept Edge's proposal of a Last Man Standing match between the two at WrestleMania 36.
WWE delivered another entertaining edition of the show this week. It was trending on social media throughout the night and here we have compiled some of the best reactions regarding the episode.