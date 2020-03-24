Twitter reacts to WWE RAW (23rd March 2020): Becky Lynch, Andrade, Mick Foley and others comment on the show

Here we have compiled some of the best reactions to the latest episode of WWE RAW.

RAW was trending on social media throughout the night.

Brock Lesnar and Becky Lynch on RAW

This week's episode of Monday Night RAW kicked off with Paul Heyman and his advocate, the reigning WWE Champion, Brock Lesnar. The duo once again sent a warning to Drew McIntyre and exclaimed that The Beast Incarnate will retain the title with ease at WrestleMania 36.

Aleister Black defeated Leon Ruff on the show in mere seconds, further building his momentum en route to 'The Show of Shows'. WWE United States Champion Andrade and Angel Garza picked up an important win over Ricochet and Cedric Alexander on RAW and in the process, showcased why they deserve a shot at the Tag Team Championships.

They got into a brawl with The Street Profits but retreated almost immediately. Angelo Dawkins and Montez Ford then defeated NXT Superstars Shane Thorne and Brendan Vink in a tag team match.

In a sit-down interview with Charly Caruso, Shayna Baszler stated that she was confident about winning the RAW Women's Championship from Becky Lynch at WrestleMania 36. The Man would eventually crash the session and brutally assault The Queen of Spades with multiple chair shots.

'The Monday Night Messiah' Seth Rollins confronted Kevin Owens on the episode and pointed out to The Prizefighter that he had made a mistake by challenging him at WrestleMania. The intensity of his promo was commendable. AJ Styles made it clear that he doesn't fear The Undertaker and challenged The Phenom to a Boneyard match.

RAW also featured an entire recap of two incredible matches - Seth Rollins vs. John Cena vs. Brock Lesnar for the WWE Championship from Royal Rumble 2015 and Charlotte Flair vs. Asuka for the SmackDown Women's Championship from WrestleMania 34.

The final segment of the night saw Randy Orton accept Edge's proposal of a Last Man Standing match between the two at WrestleMania 36.

WWE delivered another entertaining edition of the show this week. It was trending on social media throughout the night and here we have compiled some of the best reactions regarding the episode.

Yo @MontezFordWWE @AngeloDawkins YOU’RE WACK. Hug those titles for now.. come #WrestleMania those are coming to us! — Zelina Vega (@Zelina_VegaWWE) March 24, 2020

Advertisement

Camera angles, tone, cut off, delivery.. this is one of Seth's best promos, loved it! #RAW pic.twitter.com/MZWFtCBp21 — The BLHW (@StephanieHypes) March 24, 2020

Atleast we won the crowd over...#RAW — Shane Thorne (@ShaneThorneWWE) March 24, 2020

My husband just KILLED his promo on #RAW @WWE @RandyOrton You make it look so easy 😎 — Kim Marie ❤️ (@KimKlro) March 24, 2020

Randy Orton with another incredible promo. This entire program has been fantastic. Hoping their match at #Wrestlemania lives up to what this feud has delivered on TV #Raw — The IWC Messiah (@JDfromNY206) March 24, 2020

Footage being spliced into Randy Orton’s promo without him saying “roll the footage” makes such a difference in adding to the story. Let’s do that more even when the audiences are back. #RAW — Ryan Satin (@ryansatin) March 24, 2020

Damn. That Seth Rollins promo was 🔥🔥🔥🔥🔥#RAW — MVP (@The305MVP) March 24, 2020

It’s amazing how these promos all sound so much better when you don’t have an arena full of fans shouting “what” or “CM Punk” at the performers. Who’d have thought?#RAW — Gary Cassidy (@consciousgary) March 24, 2020

Genuinely cannot wait for the day Roman turns heel and rocks a fur collared jacket to complete the trifecta #RAW pic.twitter.com/TQakBEpfJk — kate spiced latte ☕️ (@makeitloud) March 24, 2020

Man lots of people owe Seth Rollins thank you cards. #WWE #Raw — Scott Fishman (@smFISHMAN) March 24, 2020

Had to take a minute to watch @Zelina_VegaWWE on my television screen 😍 #RAW — 🌺 (@NiaJaxWWE) March 24, 2020

AJ Styles just challenged The Undertaker to a “Bone Yard Match”...



Could possibly signal a return of American Badass Undertaker? Seems interesting...also seems like #WWE is going outside the box for #Wrestlemania #Raw — The IWC Messiah (@JDfromNY206) March 24, 2020

You were right about those sounds. — The Man (@BeckyLynchWWE) March 24, 2020

I’m the #UnitedStates Champion and the next tag team Champion https://t.co/W32oj8JQeT — “EL IDOLO” ANDRADE (@AndradeCienWWE) March 24, 2020

Hmmm....actually I would. Count me in...😉 https://t.co/fPRS0JbEch — Charly Caruso // Arnolt (@CharlyOnTV) March 24, 2020