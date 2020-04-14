Twitter reacts to WWE RAW (April 13, 2020): Mick Foley, Kairi Sane, Lacey Evans, and others comment on the show

Check out what Mick Foley, Kairi Sane, Lacey Evans, and others tweeted about this week's RAW.

Here we have compiled some of the most interesting reactions on the latest show of the Red brand.

Does Seth Rollins have his eyes on McIntyre's WWE Championship?

This week's episode of Monday Night RAW kicked off live from the Performance Center in Orlando, Florida. Three qualifying matches were held for the Women's Money in the Bank Ladder Match which will be held at the namesake PPV on Sunday, May 10.

Asuka, Shayna Baszler, and Nia Jax became the three women from RAW to qualify for the Women's MITB match. Apart from that, we got to witness the newly formed alliance of Andrade, Angel Garza, and Austin Theory lay waste to their opponents and subject them to a post-match beatdown.

Also, we got to witness former RAW Tag Team Champions, The Viking Raiders make a return on this week's episode of the Red brand in a match against Ricochet and Cedric Alexander. Although both Ricochet and Alexander put up a valiant effort they were not able to stop the raid of Erik and Ivar as they emerged victoriously.

In the main event of the night, WWE Champion Drew McIntyre took on United States Champion Andrade in a Champion vs. Champion bout after Andrade and his business associate Zelina Vega provoked The Scottish Psychopath earlier on in the show. McIntyre and Andrade reignited their feud from their NXT days when El Idolo defeated him at TakeOver: WarGames to become NXT Champion.

Andrade injured McIntyre's left arm during the match, the same arm that was injured at WarGames which forced him to remain on the shelf for six months. He kept on targeting the same arm, but McIntyre fought through the pain and in the end, flattened Andrade with the Claymore Kick to get the win. After the match, McIntyre was taken out by Seth Rollins in the middle of the ring with two Stomps.

RAW delivered a great show this week and as a result, it was trending on Twitter for a long time. Several Superstars joined the fans in commenting on the show and here we have compiled some of those most interesting reactions.

It’s so weird with Asuka. One month they don’t wanna push her and treat her like everyone else. One month it looks they wanna push her as a legit threat in the division. It’s like she never gets past a certain level in their eyes. A win tonight does nothing IMO #WWERaw #Raw — The IWC Messiah (@JDfromNY206) April 14, 2020

Well looorrrdddd. #RAW — Lacey Evans ~ WWE Superstar (@LaceyEvansWWE) April 14, 2020

Advertisement

Surely I can't be the only one who thinks they should hang the Money in the Bank briefcases from the fan?#WWERaw #RAW — Mark (@WrestlingJebus) April 14, 2020

.@Zelina_VegaWWE is good for business!

I’m glad to see her stable shaping up on #RAW https://t.co/9vp8hM1lwr — Mick Foley (@RealMickFoley) April 14, 2020

When you and your boy are having fun and your significant other ruins it. 😭 #RAW #WWERAW pic.twitter.com/PVb6jGbOUJ — ChanMan 🕗 (@ChandranTheMan) April 14, 2020

It's so frustrating.

But...Fall seven times, stand up eight.

I’m going to work hard for the people who are supporting me.#NeverGiveUp #RAW pic.twitter.com/AmQzD72Iuv — KAIRI SANE (@KairiSaneWWE) April 14, 2020

Ricochet and Alexander got matching gear that doesn't look like anything that anyone else in WWE is wearing. I like that. — Sean Ross Sapp of Fightful.com (@SeanRossSapp) April 14, 2020

Y’all know Ceddy and I aren’t gonna let that keep us from prospering! @CedricAlexander let’s dust ourselves off and make sure that don’t happen again!? — Pretty Ricky (@KingRicochet) April 14, 2020