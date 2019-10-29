Twitter reacts to WWE RAW (October 28, 2019): Drew McIntyre, Natalya, and others comment on the show

Things got heated up between Rusev, Lana and Bobby Lashley at The King's Court

Tonight's episode of RAW took place at the Enterprise Center at St. Louis, Missouri. The show kicked off with WWE RAW Women's Champion Becky Lynch squaring off against WWE Women's Tag Team Champion Kairi Sane in a brilliant, fast-paced match. Lynch won by submission after she made Sane tap-out to the Dis-arm-her.

The former Cruiserweight Champion Buddy Murphy took on the former 24/7 Champion R-Truth in a short match. Murphy won the match via pinfall after Truth got distracted.

Up next was a rematch between Ricochet and Drew McIntyre from last week's episode of RAW where they were managed by their respective team coaches Hulk Hogan and Ric Flair. The two Superstars fought tooth and nail to gain momentum for their respective teams ahead of their clash at WWE Crown Jewel on October 31. Ricochet won by disqualification when Team Flair's captain Randy Orton interfered and hit Ricochet with the RKO.

Another rematch from last week featured Sin Cara squaring off against Andrade. Sin Cara enlisted the help of a masked female valet, who was introduced as Carolina but even her help was not enough to thwart Andrade and Zelina Vega from stealing a victory.

Next was a Falls Count Anywhere match between WWE Universal Champion, Seth Rollins and Erick Rowan. The two of them engaged in a hard-hitting battle and fought all over the place. Rollins won the match in the most unusual of ways when he pinned Rowan beneath a bed of a forklift at the backstage area.

The last match of the show featured AJ Styles challenging Humberto Carrillo to a non-title match. Carrillo lost the match when he tapped out to the Calf Crusher, but he put on a solid performance.

In the main event, Jerry 'The King' Lawler hosted The King's Court with Rusev and Lana to address Lana's relationship with Bobby Lashley. After Lana made some serious allegations against The Bulgarian Brute, Lashley came out to attack Rusev. In the end, Lashley attacked Rusev with two low-blows and laid him out.

Considering that this was the go-home show for RAW before WWE Crown Jewel, it was a fairly decent show and now you can take a look at some of the best reactions that people have put on Twitter.

Randy Orton and Drew McIntyre were two of my favorites growing up. Anytime I see them in a ring together is a dope moment. 🔥🔥🔥 #RAW — Josiah Williams (@JDeanWilliams) October 29, 2019

What goes around comes back around.



Don't try to murder someone with a forklift if you don't want his best friend to pin you with one. #RAW pic.twitter.com/GYv6Zc7VFQ — Daily DDT (@FanSidedDDT) October 29, 2019

The biggest betrayal of all was the forklift turning on Erick Rowan — Sean Ross Sapp of Fightful.com (@SeanRossSapp) October 29, 2019

This storyline makes about as much sense as @LanaWWE's accent #RAW — WWE Creative Humor (@WWECreative_ish) October 29, 2019

