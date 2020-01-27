Twitter reacts to WWE Royal Rumble 2020 (January 26, 2020): Charlotte Flair, Natalya, Mick Foley, and others comment on the show

27 Jan 2020, 13:06 IST

The winner of the Men's Royal Rumble match, Drew McIntyre

This year's Royal Rumble started with two matches in the pre-show. The first match of the night was between Sheamus and Shorty G where The Celtic Warrior defeated Shorty with the Brogue Kick for the win.

The second match in the pre-show was a title match between United States Champion Andrade and Humberto Carrillo. The match had some good back and forth action and at one point it looked like Carrillo might walk away as the new champion but Andrade scored a pinfall with a rollup for the win.

The main show started with the Falls Count Anywhere match between Roman Reigns and King Corbin. Dolph Ziggler and Robert Roode caused interference on behalf of Corbin but Reigns had back-up in the form of his cousins, The Usos and won the match by pinning Corbin after hitting a Spear on him.

Next was the Women's Royal Rumble match which was won by Charlotte Flair. The match featured returns from WWE legends such as Molly Holly, Kelly Kelly and Beth Phoenix and also had appearances from NXT Superstars such as Bianca Belair who lasted over half an hour and made eight eliminations.

Up next was the SmackDown Women's Championship match between the titleholder Bayley and Lacey Evans. Even though The Sassy Southern Belle put up a valiant effort, it was not enough to dethrone the Bayley who defeated Evans to retain her title.

Then it was time for the Strap Match for the Universal Championship between the champion "The Fiend" Bray Wyatt and Daniel Bryan. A brutal match followed but as always, Wyatt used his supernatural powers to kick out of all the cover attempts made by Bryan and eventually pinned Bryan to retain the title.

This was followed by the RAW Women's Championship match between Becky Lynch and Asuka. The Man defeated Asuka for the first time by tapping her out with the Dis-Arm-Her and retained the title.

The last match of the night was the Men's Royal Rumble which saw WWE Brock Lesnar entering the match at #1 and eliminated 13 Superstars before getting eliminated by Drew McIntyre. The match also featured the return of retired WWE Hall of Famer Edge who lasted a long time in the match and also eliminated a few Superstars.

Edge, Roman Reigns and Drew McIntyre were the final three participants left in the match and after Roman Reigns eliminated The Rated R Superstar, McIntyre tossed out Reigns to win the Royal Rumble.

This was one of the best Royal Rumble in a while and the Men's Royal Rumble match featured some great moments. We will now take a look at some of the tweets that highlight the moments of the match.

Win if you can, lose if you must, but always cheat #RoyalRumble pic.twitter.com/fZqLk95Yq3 — CJ “Lana” Perry (@LanaWWE) January 27, 2020

The look on Edges face almost brought me to tears tonight.



So damn glad to see him return tonight.#RoyalRumble #WWE pic.twitter.com/kgAk0w2pLm — Ramsey Sidawi 🎙 (@WWERamsey) January 27, 2020

That was incredible. A reminder of just how special this industry can be. The kind of match that makes me truly sorry for people who 'don't get wrestling'. Unreal #RoyalRumble — Zack Gibson (@ZackGibson01) January 27, 2020

You awaken every dragon, every wolf, every monster that sleeps inside you and you remind them what hell looks like when it wears the skin of a gentle human. #RoyalRumble 👸🏼 pic.twitter.com/WoRmf2iesP — Charlotte Flair (@MsCharlotteWWE) January 27, 2020

Bro I felt like a kid again when edge came out 😭 #RoyalRumble pic.twitter.com/uQ5fEFCgOK — Urameshi (@Bryan_21031) January 27, 2020

I'm so proud of @BeckyLynchWWE & @WWEAsuka! You guys delivered, you proved why you're two of the best rn. They could fight forever & I would be okay with it #RoyalRumble pic.twitter.com/9owumBz3uI — The BLHW (@StephanieHypes) January 27, 2020

The husband & the wife blessed us all today. #RoyalRumble 26.1.2020🔥😭



Proud to be a wrestling fan!!!!!

EDGE & Beth Phoenix ❤️🥰😇😭 pic.twitter.com/vwhi2j989J — 𝓜edo ℍan (@i_m3do) January 27, 2020

DREW VS BROCK = 💰💰💰

Congratulations @DMcIntyreWWE on a well deserved #RoyalRumble victory. — Mick Foley (@RealMickFoley) January 27, 2020