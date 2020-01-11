Twitter reacts to WWE SmackDown (10th January 2020): Mick Foley, Sasha Banks, and others comment on the show
Jan 11, 2020 IST
This week's edition of WWE SmackDown kicked off with a brand new episode of The Miz TV featuring John Morrison. While discussing with The A-Lister, Morrison revealed that he was supposed to make a come back at WWE Royal Rumble but chose to change plans. According to The Mayor of Slamtown, the fans were being too critical of The Miz and that's why Morrison decided to stand by his former tag team partner.
The New Day would then interrupt and it led to The Miz squaring off with Kofi Kingston. Owing to John Morrison providing a distraction by taking out Big E, The A-Lister got the pinfall over the SmackDown Tag Team Champion.
Mandy Rose faced Alexa Bliss on the show as well. Unlike their previous encounters, The Golden Goddess was successful in pinning the former Women's Champion this week owing to the confusion caused by Otis. Lacey Evans was supposed to wrestle Sasha Banks on the episode but The Legit Boss had other plans and didn't turn up for SmackDown. It eventually resulted in The Sassy Southern Belle having a brawl with the SmackDown Women's Champion Bayley.
Braun Strowman finally got his hands on Shinsuke Nakamura this week. Despite the interferences from Sami Zayn and Cesaro, the Monster Among Men still pinned the Intercontinental Champion and now he has a legit claim over the title.
The main event of the night saw the return of The Usos against Dolph Ziggler and King Corbin. The Revival showed up to turn the match in favor of The King but Roman Reigns made the save. However, The Big Dog would hit Corbin with a spear and it ended the match in a disqualification win for Ziggler's team. Robert Roode then returned to aid Corbin and Ziggler against The Bloodline and SmackDown concluded with the trio standing tall over Reigns and The Usos.
SmackDown was not as intriguing as last week but it was pretty eventful. The show was trending throughout the night and here we have compiled some of the best reactions regarding the episode.