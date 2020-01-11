Twitter reacts to WWE SmackDown (10th January 2020): Mick Foley, Sasha Banks, and others comment on the show

Robert Roode returned on SmackDown

This week's edition of WWE SmackDown kicked off with a brand new episode of The Miz TV featuring John Morrison. While discussing with The A-Lister, Morrison revealed that he was supposed to make a come back at WWE Royal Rumble but chose to change plans. According to The Mayor of Slamtown, the fans were being too critical of The Miz and that's why Morrison decided to stand by his former tag team partner.

The New Day would then interrupt and it led to The Miz squaring off with Kofi Kingston. Owing to John Morrison providing a distraction by taking out Big E, The A-Lister got the pinfall over the SmackDown Tag Team Champion.

Mandy Rose faced Alexa Bliss on the show as well. Unlike their previous encounters, The Golden Goddess was successful in pinning the former Women's Champion this week owing to the confusion caused by Otis. Lacey Evans was supposed to wrestle Sasha Banks on the episode but The Legit Boss had other plans and didn't turn up for SmackDown. It eventually resulted in The Sassy Southern Belle having a brawl with the SmackDown Women's Champion Bayley.

Braun Strowman finally got his hands on Shinsuke Nakamura this week. Despite the interferences from Sami Zayn and Cesaro, the Monster Among Men still pinned the Intercontinental Champion and now he has a legit claim over the title.

The main event of the night saw the return of The Usos against Dolph Ziggler and King Corbin. The Revival showed up to turn the match in favor of The King but Roman Reigns made the save. However, The Big Dog would hit Corbin with a spear and it ended the match in a disqualification win for Ziggler's team. Robert Roode then returned to aid Corbin and Ziggler against The Bloodline and SmackDown concluded with the trio standing tall over Reigns and The Usos.

SmackDown was not as intriguing as last week but it was pretty eventful. The show was trending throughout the night and here we have compiled some of the best reactions regarding the episode.

Sneak peak of what 2020 gonna look like. Y’all haters thinkin we gonna turn on each other 😂 #realBFFs pic.twitter.com/eR63hjGop7 — Daria Berenato (@SonyaDevilleWWE) January 11, 2020

You talk crap about Roman and his family, you get dealt with. #SmackDown pic.twitter.com/foZ0MVxH08 — Roman-Reigns.Org (@RomanFansite) January 11, 2020

Mandy gave him the cake, but big Otis really wants the pie.#Smackdown



pic.twitter.com/eh9WLHOX8J — Dick Van Klondike (@DickVanKlondike) January 11, 2020

If Otis saves Mandy from elimination by catching her in the Rumble:#SmackDown pic.twitter.com/dNLuswXpA6 — R.Dream (@WWERDream1) January 11, 2020

If you don’t like the storyline between Otis and Mandy, you have no respect for true love. #SmackDown



pic.twitter.com/EE7uXscPho — Ryan Satin (@ryansatin) January 11, 2020

Miz: "I respect that you were WWE Champion for six months... I also respect the six seconds it took you to lose it... I also respect that you chose not to go after that championship when you lost it"



Literally been waiting for people to call this out #Smackdown — WWE Critic (@WWECritics) January 11, 2020

You can’t say DB on TV, can you?#SmackDown — Mick Foley (@RealMickFoley) January 11, 2020

Man. When I grow up I hope to be half as cool as @WWEUsos 🙏😎 — Peyton Royce (@PeytonRoyceWWE) January 11, 2020

John Morrison still has "Ain't No Make Believe" as his Theme Song!!



The Fans:#Smackdown pic.twitter.com/g4L2Nz9qp7 — Daniel Wegge (@DanielWegge) January 11, 2020

Sasha being a part timer at 27. Truly Legendary. Her new idol Brock Lesnar would be so proud. #SmackDown pic.twitter.com/o0mNVAktoK — Nadia (@VeenaMKay) January 11, 2020