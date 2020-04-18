Twitter reacts to WWE SmackDown (17th April 2020): Mandy Rose, Sonya Deville, Kofi Kingston, and others comment on the show

How did Mandy Rose and Sonya Deville react following their war of words of SmackDown?

Here we have compiled some of the best reactions regarding this week's show.

​ WWE SmackDown

This week, Alexa Bliss and Nikki Cross kicked off Friday Night SmackDown with 'A Moment of Bliss', featuring the WWE Universal Champion Braun Strowman. The Women's Tag Team Champion congratulated Strowman for his victory at WrestleMania 36 and went on to discuss his confrontation with Bray Wyatt from last week's episode.

The Monster Among Men eventually got distracted by a surprise gift placed in the ring and when he opened, it turned out to be the black sheep mask from his days as a member of The Wyatt Family.

SmackDown showcased two qualifying bouts for this year's Money in the Bank contract ladder matches, won by Daniel Bryan and Dana Brooke. It was also revealed in the episode that the two MITB matches will have a unique stipulation and emanate from the WWE Headquarters in Stamford, Connecticut.

With some help from Lacey Evans, Tamina defeated Sasha Banks and as a result, she will be getting a shot Bayley's SmackDown Women's Championship at Money in the Bank.

Sonya Deville and Mandy Rose were set to clear the air following the incidents of the last few weeks. Deville snapped during the confrontation and blamed The Golden Goddess for the failure of their team, Fire & Desire. She not only termed her as an 'eye-candy' with 'no talents' but also vowed to make Rose's life miserable. They were interrupted by Dolph Ziggler, however, he failed to prevent Deville from attacking her former tag team partner. Eventually, Otis made his presence known and evened up the odds for his 'peach'.

In the main event of the night, The Miz defended the SmackDown Tag Team Championships against Big E and Jey Uso in a triple threat match. The three fought back-and-forth and it ended with The A-Lister failing to kick out of a Big Ending. With the win, The New Day are now 6-time SmackDown Tag Team Champions, increasing their total tag team title reigns to eight.

WWE delivered an eventful and entertaining edition of SmackDown this week. The show was trending on social media throughout the night and here we have compiled some of the best reactions on the episode.

My time to be the star. — Daria Berenato (@SonyaDevilleWWE) April 18, 2020

New "Truth Will Be Heard" Hacker video hints at breaking up tag teams: Usos, Sasha Banks and Bayley, Miz and Morrison, Alexa Bliss and Nikki Cross, and The New Day.#SmackDown pic.twitter.com/FWudlUMPpa — GIFSkull - DMCA Trolls Suck. #Evolution2 Supporter (@GIFSkull) April 18, 2020

Congrats to the New Day. I hope @WWEBigE sanitized those titles before he kissed them, and licked them, and all those other things he’s doing right now. @WWE #Smackdown — Dean Muhtadi (@MojoRawleyWWE) April 18, 2020

Sonya Deville cut the promo of her life she's certainly underrated on the mic #SmackDown pic.twitter.com/kgYoUjAGdU — Alastair McKenzie🏴󠁧󠁢󠁳󠁣󠁴󠁿 (@Mckenzieas93) April 18, 2020

Sonya deserves awards for that promo and her delivery. #SmackDown — R.Dream (@WWERDream1) April 18, 2020

It’s 2020 and Tamina just defeated Sasha Banks clean to earn a future Smackdown Women’s Championship match.



Me:#Smackdown pic.twitter.com/S0V2tgdI4i — WrestleNews365 (@365Wrestle) April 18, 2020

Bray Wyatt gifts Braun his sheep mask he wore in the Wyatt Family years ago.



Awesome storytelling. #SmackDown pic.twitter.com/qBzqU7ihDL — TWC - #BigDaddyCiampa (@TheWrestlingCov) April 18, 2020

New Day are tag champs again. This pleases me.



In case you missed it. This is called a set up celebration. You set up other avenues to be able to celebrate again for reasons other than why you’re celebrating now. @WWEBigE @TrueKofi pic.twitter.com/ObImN6mGyZ — Austin Creed - Future King (@XavierWoodsPhD) April 18, 2020

COT! DAMN! HE DID IT! HE DID IT! 8 TIMESSSSSS!!!!!!! 🙌🏾 — 🎅🏿 KOF’ KRINGLE 🎅🏿 (@TrueKofi) April 18, 2020

I GOT AN XL WHOOPIN OF A LIFETIME FOR YOU AT MONEY IN THE BANK https://t.co/RMCf9n0f7o — Bayley (@itsBayleyWWE) April 18, 2020

All the things @SonyaDevilleWWE said to me tonight, I’ve heard before but I’ve never let it define who I am. Yes I’ll admit I’m hurting right now but tomorrow I’ll wake up, wipe my tears and prove to everyone there’s a lot more to me than just a pretty face. #Smackdown — Mandy (@WWE_MandyRose) April 18, 2020