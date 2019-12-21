Twitter reacts to WWE SmackDown (20th December 2019): Mandy Rose, Otis, Paige and others comment on the show

Arunava Ghoshal FOLLOW ANALYST News Published Dec 21, 2019

Dec 21, 2019 IST SHARE

Ohhh yeaahhh

The latest episode of Friday Night SmackDown kickstarted with Daniel Bryan. The former WWE Champion demanded a piece of Bray Wyatt but he got interrupted by The Miz. Eventually King Corbin made his presence felt and claimed a shot at the Universal Championship as well.

The confrontation resulted in the tag team main event of the night, pitching The Miz and Daniel Bryan against Corbin and Dolph Ziggler. The former NXT rookie-pro duo went on to the win the contest and solidifed their call for a match against Bray Wyatt.

Backstage, Otis got his Christmas wish fulfilled when Mandy Rose gifted him a ham, and kissed him. He and Tucker then battled The Revival in a Miracle on 34th Street Fight where Heavy Machinery would pick up the win. Post-match, Otis got another present from The Golden Goddess as she hugged him.

SmackDown featured several decent matchups on the show, including The New Day wrestling Shinsuke Nakamura and Cesaro, Carmella squaring off with Sonya Deville and Bayley facing Dana Brooke in a rematch from last week's episode.

Sasha Banks was challenged by Lacey Evans for a match on SmackDown and The Legit Boss readily accepted. However, the battle didn't reach a decisive conclusion as both of them were counted out. In one of the highlights of the show, Banks got involved in a banter with the daughter of the Sassy Southern Belle that resulted in Lacey Evans taking out both Bayley and Sasha.

SmackDown delivered a pretty decent episode this week. It was trending on social media throughout the night and here we have compiled some of the best reactions regarding the show.

Not exactly Izzy in NXT but Sasha Banks making kids scream and shout at her and if we are lucky, cry, just warms my soul #SmackDown — Jerry (@JDfromNY206) December 21, 2019

Advertisement

"I don't like you, like, this much." - Daniel Bryan#SmackDown pic.twitter.com/YvwnKkGGVO — GIF Skull - Final NJPW show of 2019 2:30 AM PST. (@GIFSkull) December 21, 2019

Every week @DanaBrookeWWE exudes more confidence and swagger.



Really hope she gets a push in 2020.#Smackdown @WrestlingInc — Glenn Rubenstein (@GlennRubenstein) December 21, 2019

Whoever wrote that song for Elias, is how they genuinely feel about Dash and Dawson.



OUT. THE. DOOR. A few months and they are gone #SmackDown — Jerry (@JDfromNY206) December 21, 2019

Jesus did the Revival call one of Vince’s grandkids ugly? What would make anyone ever agree to Legos??? #wwe #smackdown pic.twitter.com/koDmCRpaXv — Niko Exxtra (@NikoExxtra) December 21, 2019

OTIS AND MANDY ROSE IS THE REAL LOVE STORY WE ALL WANT!!!!#SmackDown pic.twitter.com/ZwUSK8wqnt — TheKidOfWrestling🤘🏻 (@KidOfWrestlin) December 21, 2019

Okay so @LaceyEvansWWE daughter is my favorite WWE superstar https://t.co/kMBpqLRl40 — PAIGE (@RealPaigeWWE) December 21, 2019

I LOVE IT when it Comes Early ☺️ https://t.co/X2xu34P9Ej — OTIS (Dozer) (@otiswwe) December 21, 2019