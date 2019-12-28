Twitter reacts to WWE SmackDown (27th December 2019): Braun Strowman, Mandy Rose, Natalya, and others comment on the show

Published Dec 28, 2019

Dec 28, 2019 IST SHARE

Otis and Rose

The last WWE SmackDown of the year was set to kick off with the no.1 contenders' match for the Universal Championship. However, the match never started due to the altercation between King Corbin and the returning Roman Reigns outside the ring.

Following the beatdown, Corbin refused to wrestle on the show, which led to The Miz vs Daniel Bryan fight out for the contender's spot. Once again, the battle didn't reach a conclusion owing to interferences from The King and his porters. When Corbin got the assurance that The Big Dog had been escorted out of the arena, he asked to be re-inserted into the triple threat match.

However, Roman Reigns did show up during the main event and took The Lone Wolf out of the equation. Daniel Bryan eventually went on to win the match and earned the opportunity to challenge Bray Wyatt for the WWE Universal Championship at Royal Rumble.

Apart from this messy contenders' match, SmackDown also featured The New Day and Braun Strowman defeating Shinsuke Nakamura, Cesaro and Sami Zayn, who had returned to in-ring action after several months. However, the Monster Among Men dancing with Kofi Kingston and Big E after the match was the most memorable part of the segment.

Otis and Mandy Rose had another wholesome moment on the show. It seems Dolph Ziggler is also interested in The Golden Goddess and doesn't want her to be associated with Otis in any way.

Despite only four matches on the card, the Blue brand delivered a pretty solid episode this week. It was trending on social media throughout its duration and here we have compiled some of the best reactions regarding the show.

A lot of women’s action on #SDLive...this tag match is 🔥. Enjoying @LaceyEvansWWE and @DanaBrookeWWE as a team @WWEonFOX — NattieByNature (@NatbyNature) December 28, 2019

That was a rather enjoyable edition of #SmackDown I think.



Daniel Bryan killed it in the main event (of course - he's awesome)



I'm completely invested in the Otis/Mandy/Dolph storyline.



Good Women's tag.



Braun showing some personality.



It gets a thumbs up from me 🖒 — Mark (@WrestlingJebus) December 28, 2019

All I could think about was Ziggler possibly ruining those Jordan’s. #WWE #SmackDown



pic.twitter.com/VxsHBqRYMg — Get The Tables (@GetDaTables) December 28, 2019

Not a fan of what they’ve done with Daniel Bryan, Miz and Baron Corbin tonight on #SmackDown so far.



This isn’t very entertaining to watch or getting anyone invested in the Universal title match at Royal Rumble. — Ryan Satin (@ryansatin) December 28, 2019

Mandy got Otis a ham, Otis’ mum gave her a fruitcake. Wedding bells are coming!!#SmackDown pic.twitter.com/fMx8hEMAsR — R.Dream (@WWERDream1) December 28, 2019

This is best thing ever. And if you thing it’s stupid well.. should have asked Santa for some sense of humor! #WWE #SmackDown pic.twitter.com/bif3FZH5wJ — Michelle❄️ (@FabulousMischy) December 28, 2019