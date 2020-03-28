Twitter reacts to WWE SmackDown (27th March 2020): Daniel Bryan, Mandy Rose, Alexa Bliss, and others comment on the show

Check out some of the best reactions regarding the latest episode of Friday Night SmackDown.

Several WWE Superstars took to Twitter to comment on this week's show.

Firefly Fun House

This week's episode of SmackDown kicked off with Bayley and Sasha Banks. As they were venting out their frustration over the five-way elimination match for the SmackDown Women's Championship, Lacey Evans and Naomi interrupted them. Tamina eventually made her presence known by taking out both Evans and Naomi and forcing Bayley and Banks to retreat.

Drew Gulak squared off with Shinsuke Nakamura in the first match of the night. With some assistance from Daniel Bryan, Gulak went on to successfully pin the former United States Champion on the show. As a result of this victory, Bryan will now challenge Sami Zayn for the Intercontinental Title at WrestleMania 36.

Alexa Bliss faced Asuka in one of the most entertaining matches of this week. Nikki Cross added to the fun by joining Michael Cole on commentary for this match. Bliss eventually pinned The Empress of Tomorrow and may have landed herself a shot at the Women's Tag Team Championships.

The Usos battled The New Day in the show's main event. The back-and-forth battle came to an abrupt end when The Miz and John Morrison attacked Big E at ringside. It was then announced that all the three teams will compete at WrestleMania in a triple threat ladder match for the SmackDown Tag Team Titles. While Dolph Ziggler and Otis agreed to put an end to their feud at 'The Grandest Stage of Them All', King Corbin pushed Elias off the perch and severely injured the Superstar on the show.

Bray Wyatt presented another edition of Firefly Fun House on SmackDown. He revealed that he knows how to defeat John Cena and invited him to step into his world at WrestleMania 36. Wyatt then proposed a 'Firefly Fun House' match between The Fiend and Cena at 'The Show of Shows' and it remains to be seen how the 13-time WWE Champion responds.

SmackDown was really entertaining this week. It was trending on social media throughout the night and here we have compiled some of the best reactions regarding the episode.

RAMBLING RABBIT DESERVES BETTER!



R.I.P Sweet Prince ❤#SmackDown — Mark (@WrestlingJebus) March 28, 2020

Imagine if this was a dialogue of Asuka telling @AlexaBliss_WWE that Disney sucks which lead to this.😂😂#WWE #Smackdown pic.twitter.com/FyW0zDKjaC — Christian Heard (@KingOcho3K) March 28, 2020

I must say, Nikki Cross was an absolute treat during that match between Alexa Bliss and Asuka.



Perched on the announce table, punching Michael Cole, talking a million miles an hour, absolutely hilarious 😂👏#Smackdown pic.twitter.com/mX6lY68vdk — WrestleNews365 (@365Wrestle) March 28, 2020

Celebrating the fact we get Sami Zayn vs. Daniel Bryan at #WrestleMania and then remembering no crowd:#SmackDown pic.twitter.com/rsyxbeVHYL — R.Dream (@WWERDream1) March 28, 2020

Not a good night for Team B.A.D. fans#SmackDown pic.twitter.com/our6LjUl2s — Ryan Satin (@ryansatin) March 28, 2020

A solid hindu squat is the foundation for any good wrestler! https://t.co/nU7tltf3ik — Drew Gulak (@DrewGulak) March 28, 2020

Weeeeehehdndjndksksnxnwkxnmwkxndjejxjdjdndncjdjejjcjekekcnnfnekendndnsnsnsnsnnsns Hehehehe Hehehehe Hehehehe so much fun!!!! Michael!!!!! Helllo!!!!! Nikki Nikki 😁😁😁😁😁 🎤 https://t.co/gVoHULR55M — Nikki Cross (@NikkiCrossWWE) March 28, 2020

Oh 💩! We would love to order you Uber Eats and catch up. Those tiger shoes are awesome. Did you see my tiger print outfit last week? Here’s a pic 😅 #SmackDownOnFox pic.twitter.com/NAgHUzjys0 — $asha Banks (@SashaBanksWWE) March 28, 2020

By the way. I can show you more techniques for you Daniel san. If you want. https://t.co/2exdzXHFtD — Shinsuke Nakamura (@ShinsukeN) March 28, 2020