Twitter reacts to WWE SmackDown (28th February 2020): Bray Wyatt, Nia Jax, and others comment on the show

WrestleMania bound!

The post-Super ShowDown edition of Friday Night SmackDown kicked off with the brand new WWE Universal Champion, Goldberg. He was looking for new challenges for WrestleMania 36 and The Big Dog answered the call. Roman Reigns and Goldberg went face-to-face on the show and it was eventually confirmed that they are going to collide at WrestleMania for the Universal Championship.

Bayley was set to face Naomi in a rematch from Super ShowDown but before the match, Sasha Banks made her return to the Blue brand. The Legit Boss made her presence felt by attacking Naomi and it led to a tag team match between Banks & Bayley and the team of Naomi and Lacey Evans. Unlike Super ShowDown, Naomi was able to pin The Role Model this time, probably herself a future shot at the title.

Robert Roode picked up a win over Kofi Kingston with some assist from Dolph Ziggler and Mandy Rose looked satisfied with that went down. In a backstage segment, Tucker convinced a heart-broken Otis to return to in-ring action on next week's episode.

Braun Strowman got baited by Sami Zayn to agree to a 3-on-1 Handicap Match for the WWE Intercontinental Championship that will feature The Monster Among Men against the trio of Sami Zayn, Cesaro and Shinsuke Nakamura. In one of the best matches on the show, The Usos defeated the new SmackDown Tag Team Champions The Miz and John Morrison.

In the main event of the night, John Cena made his WWE return. He announced that he won't be competing at this year's WrestleMania to provide more opportunities to the younger talents on the roster. He went to bid goodbye to the WWE Universe but while he was on his way back, Cena was greeted by The Fiend on the ramp. The episode concluded with the former WWE Universal Champion and Cena confirming their WrestleMania 36 match.

SmackDown was trending on social media throughout the night and here we have compiled some of the best reactions regarding the episode.

The closing #SmackDown angle is a perfect example of why I believe Cena vs The Fiend for the Universal Title would’ve been a much bigger deal. Crowd went nuts for it. — Ryan Satin (@ryansatin) February 29, 2020

John Cena vs The Fiend at Wrestlemania 36



The Fans: #Smackdown pic.twitter.com/Us0hhwYr6a — Dandy Orton (@TheShiniestDan) February 29, 2020

Revenge is a confession of pain



Chapter 4: atonement and the addict. — Bray Wyatt (@WWEBrayWyatt) February 29, 2020

It’s all good @DrewGulak. Your idea is great. Pick him apart peice by piece. One day he will fall for good and we won’t need to see him again... We will meet again @WWEDanielBryan https://t.co/ljjvP5zZN3 — Joe Hennig (@RealCurtisAxel) February 29, 2020

.@NaomiWWE is such a stunning beauty!!! I love her entrance, her hair, her face, her smile! I might just change my account into a Naomi Stan account!!! #SmackDownOnFox pic.twitter.com/nxNLuFwl1r — 🌺 (@NiaJaxWWE) February 29, 2020