Twitter reacts to WWE SmackDown (3rd April 2020): Braun Strowman, Mandy Rose, Otis, and others comment on the show

How did Mandy Rose and Otis react to the big revelation made on the show?

Here we have compiled some of the most interesting reactions to this week's SmackDown.

Let him in!

The WrestleMania 36 go-home episode of WWE SmackDown was supposed to kick off with The MizTV, featuring The Usos and The New Day as the guests. However, The MizTV segment couldn't go ahead as John Morrison and The Miz had planned. The Usos and The New Day engaged in a verbal war to start the episode, which was eventually interrupted by the reigning the SmackDown Tag Team Champions. It resulted in a brawl between the three teams which culminated with The Miz and John Morrison standing tall.

Naomi, Lacey Evans and Tamina fought back-and-forth in a triple threat match on SmackDown. Owing to the chaos caused by Sasha Banks and Bayley on ringside, Tamina was able to pick up a win by pinning Naomi. Unfortunately for the former WWE Women's Tag Team Champions, they suffered the wrath of Tamina as well.

Tucker and Dolph Ziggler went one-on-one this week. The Showoff would have seriously injured Tucker if Mandy Rose and Sonya Deville didn't interrupt. Otis then came down to the aid of his tag team partner and it was at this moment, they were interrupted by a mysterious figure. "The Truth Will Be Heard" message eventually made sense as the person played a footage, showcasing that Sonya Deville ruined the Valentine's Day plans of Otis and Mandy Rose.

Ahead of his Intercontinental Championship match against Sami Zayn at WrestleMania 36, Daniel Bryan collided with Shinsuke Nakamura on SmackDown. Post-match, Bryan and Gulak were subjected to a brutal beatdown at the hands of Cesaro, Zayn and Nakamura and it doesn't look like the former WWE Champion will be a 100% for his WrestleMania bout.

WWE also confirmed that Braun Strowman will be replacing Roman Reigns and challenge Goldberg for the Universal Championship at 'The Grandest Stage of Them All'.

In the final segment of the night, John Cena accepted the 'Firefly Fun House' match proposal made by Bray Wyatt. He claimed that he wasn't afraid of the former Universal Champion and after their WrestleMania match, The Fiend will cease to exist. The puppets of the Firefly Fun House then appeared on the ringside to warn Cena about The Fiend. SmackDown ended with both The Fiend and Bray Wyatt making their presence known to the 16-time World Champion.

The final edition of Friday Night SmackDown before WrestleMania 36 was pretty entertaining and as a result, it was trending throughout the night. Several WWE Superstars joined the fans in commenting about the show and here we have compiled some of the most interesting reactions from them.

How can someone ever hate this man. The GOAT. #SmackDown pic.twitter.com/saoec9ZAPF — Italo Santana (@BulletClubIta) April 4, 2020

This match is going to be insane, I can't wait to see what they do with it.



If this segment is anything to go off then it could be a very special match.



#SmackDown pic.twitter.com/YbrsRaUVVD — 𝔽𝕚𝕖𝕟𝕕𝕚𝕟𝕘 𝔽𝕠𝕣 𝔽𝕠𝕝𝕝𝕠𝕨𝕖𝕣𝕤 ‼️ (@Fiend4Follows) April 4, 2020

I am completely sold on the hacker storyline.#SmackDown pic.twitter.com/K3KfU7W6DX — 𝕲𝖆𝖗𝖞 𝕮𝖆𝖘𝖘𝖎𝖉𝖞 (@consciousgary) April 4, 2020

Who saw the Mandy and Otis storyline would end up being the most complex, long running, and compelling storyline of the year? #SmackDown pic.twitter.com/YqtJUWQ6XQ — ꒰⑅ᵕ༚ᵕ꒱˖♡ Carli ♡˖꒰ᵕ༚ᵕ⑅꒱ (@IAmCarliQuinn) April 4, 2020

Triple H: Roman will be removed from the title match in a unique way, fans will be surprised.



Cole, the night before Mania: oh that match graphic of Braun v Goldberg, yup it’s happening. #SmackDown — R.Dream (@WWERDream1) April 4, 2020

What a random mention of OH BY THE WAY, now it's Braun Strowman against Goldberg. And now, here's Otis and Tucker... 😂 #Smackdown — Jason Solomon (@solomonster) April 4, 2020

Sasha with a rough landing from Tamina's Samoan Drop (now with slow motion) #SmackDown pic.twitter.com/Ym2sTtguZf — GIF Skull - #WrestlingCondensed (@GIFSkull) April 4, 2020

You guys make me sick — Bayley (@itsBayleyWWE) April 4, 2020

The world is a crazy place.

We’re living in crazy times.

I’m honored to face @Goldberg for the Universal Title at #WrestleMania.



...but he’s still gonna

GET. THESE. HANDS. #ManiaMonster https://t.co/kE1O43ZB7u — Braun Strowman (@BraunStrowman) April 4, 2020

I ain’t no Gazelle....



But This #OVERsizeload is COMINNNNNNN’ For ya Ziggy! https://t.co/yra1filIrC — OTIS (Dozer) (@otiswwe) April 4, 2020

The story continues https://t.co/ebHJk7G9D7 — Shinsuke Nakamura (@ShinsukeN) April 4, 2020