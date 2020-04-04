Twitter reacts to WWE SmackDown (3rd April 2020): Braun Strowman, Mandy Rose, Otis, and others comment on the show
- How did Mandy Rose and Otis react to the big revelation made on the show?
- Here we have compiled some of the most interesting reactions to this week's SmackDown.
The WrestleMania 36 go-home episode of WWE SmackDown was supposed to kick off with The MizTV, featuring The Usos and The New Day as the guests. However, The MizTV segment couldn't go ahead as John Morrison and The Miz had planned. The Usos and The New Day engaged in a verbal war to start the episode, which was eventually interrupted by the reigning the SmackDown Tag Team Champions. It resulted in a brawl between the three teams which culminated with The Miz and John Morrison standing tall.
Naomi, Lacey Evans and Tamina fought back-and-forth in a triple threat match on SmackDown. Owing to the chaos caused by Sasha Banks and Bayley on ringside, Tamina was able to pick up a win by pinning Naomi. Unfortunately for the former WWE Women's Tag Team Champions, they suffered the wrath of Tamina as well.
Tucker and Dolph Ziggler went one-on-one this week. The Showoff would have seriously injured Tucker if Mandy Rose and Sonya Deville didn't interrupt. Otis then came down to the aid of his tag team partner and it was at this moment, they were interrupted by a mysterious figure. "The Truth Will Be Heard" message eventually made sense as the person played a footage, showcasing that Sonya Deville ruined the Valentine's Day plans of Otis and Mandy Rose.
Ahead of his Intercontinental Championship match against Sami Zayn at WrestleMania 36, Daniel Bryan collided with Shinsuke Nakamura on SmackDown. Post-match, Bryan and Gulak were subjected to a brutal beatdown at the hands of Cesaro, Zayn and Nakamura and it doesn't look like the former WWE Champion will be a 100% for his WrestleMania bout.
WWE also confirmed that Braun Strowman will be replacing Roman Reigns and challenge Goldberg for the Universal Championship at 'The Grandest Stage of Them All'.
In the final segment of the night, John Cena accepted the 'Firefly Fun House' match proposal made by Bray Wyatt. He claimed that he wasn't afraid of the former Universal Champion and after their WrestleMania match, The Fiend will cease to exist. The puppets of the Firefly Fun House then appeared on the ringside to warn Cena about The Fiend. SmackDown ended with both The Fiend and Bray Wyatt making their presence known to the 16-time World Champion.
The final edition of Friday Night SmackDown before WrestleMania 36 was pretty entertaining and as a result, it was trending throughout the night. Several WWE Superstars joined the fans in commenting about the show and here we have compiled some of the most interesting reactions from them.