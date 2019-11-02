Twitter reacts to WWE SmackDown (November 1, 2019): Triple H, Shawn Michaels, Xavier Woods, and others comment on the NXT invasion
This week's episode of SmackDown emanated from the KeyBank Center in Buffalo, New York. Technical reasons caused flight delays for most of the talents that took part in Crown Jewel in Saudi Arabia. So, the only Superstar who was involved in Crown Jewel to appear on the show was WWE Champion Brock Lesnar.
Lesnar's advocate Paul Heyman then said that The Beast Incarnate was annoyed with the way he got beaten up by Rey Mysterio with chair shots after he defeated Cain Velasquez. For that reason, Heyman announced that Lesnar would quit SmackDown altogether and go head-hunting for Mysterio on RAW.
The first match of the night was a WWE SmackDown Women's Championship match between the champion, Bayley, and Nikki Cross. After Bayley won with the help of her friend Sasha Banks, NXT Women's Champion Shayna Baszler came through the crowd and shocked the WWE Universe by laying out all the women.
The NXT invasion followed through for the rest of the night as we then witnessed Tommaso Ciampa going up against The Miz. Ciampa picked up the win by pinning Miz after hitting him with the Fairytale Ending.
Up next was a women's tag-team match between the teams of Mandy Rose & Sonya Deville and Tegan Nox & Rhea Ripley. The team of Nox & Ripley made quick work of Fire & Desire and picked up an easy win after Ripley made Rose tap out to the standing Cloverleaf.
Daniel Bryan took on NXT Champion Adam Cole in the main event after Bryan challenged the Panama City Playboy to a title match during a backstage segment. Cole and Bryan delivered one of the best matches of SmackDown in recent history and the match was won by Cole after he hit Bryan with The Last Shot.
After the match was over, Triple H stood tall with the NXT roster and declared war over RAW and SmackDown on behalf of the Black and Gold brand for the upcoming Survivor Series PPV event.
This was by far one of the most memorable SmackDown episodes in recent history and the NXT Superstars proved that if given the chance they can deliver a stellar performance. Now, we bring to you some of the best Twitter reactions that highlight this week's episode:
