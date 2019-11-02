Twitter reacts to WWE SmackDown (November 1, 2019): Triple H, Shawn Michaels, Xavier Woods, and others comment on the NXT invasion

Triple H stands tall with the NXT Superstars in the middle of the ring towards the end of the show

This week's episode of SmackDown emanated from the KeyBank Center in Buffalo, New York. Technical reasons caused flight delays for most of the talents that took part in Crown Jewel in Saudi Arabia. So, the only Superstar who was involved in Crown Jewel to appear on the show was WWE Champion Brock Lesnar.

Lesnar's advocate Paul Heyman then said that The Beast Incarnate was annoyed with the way he got beaten up by Rey Mysterio with chair shots after he defeated Cain Velasquez. For that reason, Heyman announced that Lesnar would quit SmackDown altogether and go head-hunting for Mysterio on RAW.

The first match of the night was a WWE SmackDown Women's Championship match between the champion, Bayley, and Nikki Cross. After Bayley won with the help of her friend Sasha Banks, NXT Women's Champion Shayna Baszler came through the crowd and shocked the WWE Universe by laying out all the women.

The NXT invasion followed through for the rest of the night as we then witnessed Tommaso Ciampa going up against The Miz. Ciampa picked up the win by pinning Miz after hitting him with the Fairytale Ending.

Up next was a women's tag-team match between the teams of Mandy Rose & Sonya Deville and Tegan Nox & Rhea Ripley. The team of Nox & Ripley made quick work of Fire & Desire and picked up an easy win after Ripley made Rose tap out to the standing Cloverleaf.

Daniel Bryan took on NXT Champion Adam Cole in the main event after Bryan challenged the Panama City Playboy to a title match during a backstage segment. Cole and Bryan delivered one of the best matches of SmackDown in recent history and the match was won by Cole after he hit Bryan with The Last Shot.

After the match was over, Triple H stood tall with the NXT roster and declared war over RAW and SmackDown on behalf of the Black and Gold brand for the upcoming Survivor Series PPV event.

This was by far one of the most memorable SmackDown episodes in recent history and the NXT Superstars proved that if given the chance they can deliver a stellar performance. Now, we bring to you some of the best Twitter reactions that highlight this week's episode:

Gurrrlll...UH UH...



Didn’t nobody play dirty.

Y’all just wasn’t ready.



Up here in #WWENXT we STAY ready so we don’t have to get READY.#TakeNotesBoo https://t.co/l6gHJe017D — Bianca Belair (@BiancaBelairWWE) November 2, 2019

I HAVE NO WORDS!



THAT MAIN EVENT WAS AMAZING!



THIS #SMACKDOWN WAS INCREDIBLE!



🔥🔥🔥🔥🔥🔥🔥🔥 — Mark (@WrestlingJebus) November 2, 2019

Seeing the @WWENXT presence on Smackdown tonight has been awesome! A lot of people have been given a huge opportunity and are running with it!#SmackDown #SmackdownOnFOX — Ligero (@Ligero1) November 2, 2019

Some laughed at me when I’ve stated for years...inject a little bit of the NXT into the main roster shows, build off it & put consistency into the main roster.



What did you get tonight? The best #SmackDown since the last episode of 2016.



Don’t ignore the REACTION TO THE SHOW! — Jerry (@JDfromNY206) November 2, 2019

Was an actual dream come true tonight on #SmackDown



I very much understand that I’m currently living the dumbest life imaginable.



Waco, Indy, Buffalo, Memphis.. 24 hrs



I’m enjoying the hell out of it, thanks for following along. I appreciate it immensely.



“Why’d you retire” pic.twitter.com/RYVKx2zkui — Pat McAfee (@PatMcAfeeShow) November 2, 2019

Raise your hand if you thought this was the best smackdown in a long time #SmackDown — Real One (@WWEREALONE) November 2, 2019

HHH dragging Cole & Shayna to the front and holding his arm around them both and looking into the camera😭. The bond he has with these students is incredible. #SmackDown — R.Dream (@WWERDream1) November 2, 2019

And of course @WWENXT crushed tonight. Like 9/10ths of the #Smackdown roster isn’t even there. Smart move on their part showing up tonight cause that wouldn’t have happened if that plane would have taken off!!! pic.twitter.com/OztZ7RXX52 — Austin Creed’s Off Season (@XavierWoodsPhD) November 2, 2019

Tonight we showed the world WE ARE NXT. #Raw and #Smackdown... YOUR move.



You know where to find us... Every Wednesday night 8pm on @USA_Network. — Triple H (@TripleH) November 2, 2019

When I heard they called in #nXt to save the day, I knew this was going to be a great #SmackDown. https://t.co/wGpNNF0lDU — Sean Waltman (@TheRealXPac) November 2, 2019

Hats off to #WWE for putting on an amazing show and using the Chips they were dealt to really push the NXT guys on #FOX !!



Great Stuff!! — James Ellsworth (@realellsworth) November 2, 2019

At the start of the decade, Daniel Bryan WAS the NXT Invasion.



At the end of the decade, the NXT Invasion comes for him. — Danny (@dajosc11) November 2, 2019

