Twitter reacts to WWE TLC 2019: Paige, Bray Wyatt, Becky Lynch, and others comment on the show
The final WWE pay-per-view of the year, TLC, kicked off with The New Day defending their SmackDown Tag Team Championships in a Ladder match against The Revival. The two delivered a solid opener for the show and probably, one of the best matches of the night. Dawson and Wilder made numerous attempts to injure The New Day but in the end, Kofi would retrieve the titles and retain the gold for his team.
The O.C's Luke Gallows and Karl Anderson answered the RAW Tag Team Championship open challenge but The Viking Raiders retained the titles following a double count-out. With some help from Lana, Bobby Lashley was also successful in defeating Rusev in a Tables match. Another incredible match of the event saw Aleister Black pin Buddy Murphy in the middle of the ring.
King Corbin and Roman Reigns aimed at tearing each other apart when they collided in a TLC match. At one point, The Big Dog had the upper hand but then Dolph Ziggler would show up to add to the odds. The Revival followed him and all four of them continued to beat down Roman Reigns. An End of Days on steel chair finally allowed Corbin to pick up another victory over the former WWE Champion.
In another TLC match, RAW Women's Champion Becky Lynch and Charlotte Flair challenged for the Kabuki Warriors' Women's Tag Team Championship on the show. The match was entertaining but full of hard-hitting offense. After brawling for nearly 30 minutes, Asuka earned the win for her team by grabbing the gold.
The main attraction of the night, however, was Bray Wyatt fighting The Miz. The WWE Universal Champion seemed pretty excited to step out of the Firefly Fun House and perform in front of the fans. He would defeat The Miz but then, The Fiend apparently instructed Wyatt to continue the assault on The A-Lister. The returning Daniel Bryan made sure it didn't happen and send Wyatt back to his Fun House following a running knee.
TLC delivered as the fans had expected and evidently, it was trending throughout the night. From those, we have compiled some of the best reactions regarding the final WWE pay-per-view of the year.