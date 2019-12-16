Twitter reacts to WWE TLC 2019: Paige, Bray Wyatt, Becky Lynch, and others comment on the show

Daniel Bryan is back!

The final WWE pay-per-view of the year, TLC, kicked off with The New Day defending their SmackDown Tag Team Championships in a Ladder match against The Revival. The two delivered a solid opener for the show and probably, one of the best matches of the night. Dawson and Wilder made numerous attempts to injure The New Day but in the end, Kofi would retrieve the titles and retain the gold for his team.

The O.C's Luke Gallows and Karl Anderson answered the RAW Tag Team Championship open challenge but The Viking Raiders retained the titles following a double count-out. With some help from Lana, Bobby Lashley was also successful in defeating Rusev in a Tables match. Another incredible match of the event saw Aleister Black pin Buddy Murphy in the middle of the ring.

King Corbin and Roman Reigns aimed at tearing each other apart when they collided in a TLC match. At one point, The Big Dog had the upper hand but then Dolph Ziggler would show up to add to the odds. The Revival followed him and all four of them continued to beat down Roman Reigns. An End of Days on steel chair finally allowed Corbin to pick up another victory over the former WWE Champion.

In another TLC match, RAW Women's Champion Becky Lynch and Charlotte Flair challenged for the Kabuki Warriors' Women's Tag Team Championship on the show. The match was entertaining but full of hard-hitting offense. After brawling for nearly 30 minutes, Asuka earned the win for her team by grabbing the gold.

The main attraction of the night, however, was Bray Wyatt fighting The Miz. The WWE Universal Champion seemed pretty excited to step out of the Firefly Fun House and perform in front of the fans. He would defeat The Miz but then, The Fiend apparently instructed Wyatt to continue the assault on The A-Lister. The returning Daniel Bryan made sure it didn't happen and send Wyatt back to his Fun House following a running knee.

TLC delivered as the fans had expected and evidently, it was trending throughout the night. From those, we have compiled some of the best reactions regarding the final WWE pay-per-view of the year.

Dear Daniel Bryan,



Nobody likes a bully.



I was SOOOO excited to see you!😞



PS: The Miz is tough



PPS: HE’s coming for you all☠️☠️☠️ — Bray Wyatt (@WWEBrayWyatt) December 16, 2019

if you showed me a pic of current daniel bryan and beginning of decade daniel bryan i wouldn’t know the difference #WWETLC — Cathy Kelley (@catherinekelley) December 16, 2019

No Tables, No Ladders, No Chairs NEEDED! I picked the fight! The fight was given! Blood was spilt! #WWETLC — Buddy Murphy (@WWE_Murphy) December 16, 2019

kairi sane looked genuinely hurt towards the end of the match. i don’t know if it’s just great selling or if it’s real, but i seriously hope she’s alright 🥺💜@KairiSaneWWE #WWETLC pic.twitter.com/IMAL6n3PNr — 🎄❄️kairi sane fan account❄️🎄 (@SkybukiPirate) December 16, 2019

.@KairiSaneWWE You truly are a warrior. — The Man (@BeckyLynchWWE) December 16, 2019

Really? You couldn’t give that win more than 5 seconds before you cut to a bunch of men fighting for no reason? Really? #WWETLC — kate spiced latte ☕️ (@makeitloud) December 16, 2019

It’s about time @KairiSaneWWE’s pirate identity is useful, that was one hell of a knot she tied on @BeckyLynchWWE 👌🏼 #WWETLC — Marina Shafir (@MarinaShafir) December 16, 2019

Daniel Bryan has that uncanny ability to always reinvent himself much like Chris Jericho.



He's a treasure.#WWETLC pic.twitter.com/1XdgghyIoz — Captain Ferg (@CaptainFerg) December 16, 2019

Kudos to @SamoaJoe who is trying his hardest to make this match seem credible.

Almost a little too good.

He's a threat to our job and must be buried.#WWETLC — WWE Creative Humor (@WWECreative_ish) December 16, 2019

Proud of the ladies main eventing tonight. Wish that the girls got the chance to celebrate afterwards though. And sending my love to @KairiSaneWWE she’s a bad ass. Even though you bisshhhes sprayed me with green mist I still love ya! ❤️ — PAIGE (@RealPaigeWWE) December 16, 2019

Sheamus and Daniel Bryan reverting back to their old look got me feel like it’s 2012 again.#WWETLC pic.twitter.com/hzUD1oXyT0 — Christian Heard (@KingOcho3K) December 16, 2019

All of these men have come so far from the beginning of the decade. #WWETLC pic.twitter.com/bJckvcnJXf — Mystic™ ❄️ | Fan Account (@MysticPabbz) December 16, 2019

Bray Wyatt’s performance tonight, dipping in and out, selling for the Miz was fantastic. Daniel Bryan coming out, I loved, and he doesn’t look as bad as I expected. This was simple, effective, he is still as over as anyone, its the best angle in all of #WWE right now #WWETLC — Jerry (@JDfromNY206) December 16, 2019

Everyone should get The Fiend to cut their hair. What a good job he did! #WWETLC — Simon Miller (@SimonMiller316) December 16, 2019

Big E deserves a World Title run after all these bumps he’s taking. 😩#WWETLC — R.Dream (@WWERDream1) December 16, 2019

Since losing to The Fiend:



- Finn Balor has returned to NXT

- Seth Rollins has reverted to his heel character

- Daniel Bryan looks like old Daniel Bryan again, and has brought back the Yes Movement



Coincidence? Most definitely not.#WWETLC pic.twitter.com/mqxSZR9BFm pic.twitter.com/wshVoHviRU — Vivian D. McArdle (@McardleVivian) December 16, 2019