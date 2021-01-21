Twitter reacts to this week's WWE NXT (January 20, 2021) - Mick Foley, Triple H, and more react

This week's WWE NXT was a historic one as it marked the beginning of the first-ever Women's Dusty Rhodes Tag Team Classic tournament. Kacy Catanzaro and Kayden Carter wrestled the team of Toni Storm and Mercedes Martinez in the first match of the tournament.

The ending of the match saw Kacy deliver a jaw-dropping corkscrew 630 splash to Toni Storm to register a shocking upset victory. The underdog duo was ably supported by the inference from WWE NXT Women's Champion Io Shirai.

On the other hand, the Lucha House Party advanced to the quarterfinals of the Men's tournament by defeating Imperium in the first round match. A terrific contrast of styles, the bout is winning praises from fans.

In the other qualifying match of the night, The Way (Johnny Gargano and Austin Theory) took on Kushida and Leon Ruff. After executing an amazing Tiger Suplex on NXT North American Champion Johnny Gargano, Kushida helped his team advance to the next round.

Apart from this, WWE NXT Champion Finn Balor finally asked The Undisputed Era to join him in taking down the Kings of NXT. After William Regal asked Balor to find himself a partner, if he wants to take on WWE NXT Tag Team Champions Oney Lorcan and Danny Burch next week, Balor made his way to UE and asked Kyle O'Reilly to join him.

Karrion Kross and Bronson Reed continued to dominate their opponents this week as well, after squashing Adonis and Tyler Rust, respectively.

Timothy Thatcher defeats Tommaso Ciampa inside the Fight Pit on WWE NXT

In the main event of the night, Timothy Thatcher took on Tommaso Ciampa inside the Fight Pit. While the match was not as great as Thatcher vs Riddle from earlier last year, it was still a memorable clash.

The two veterans have great chemistry, and it was on full display in this match on WWE NXT. While there were quite a few great spots in the match, the one that stood out the most was when Ciampa used the referee's back to deliver a DDT to Thatcher.

The ending of the clash saw Thatcher trapping Ciampa's leg in the steel structure while using the other to make him submit. Post-match, the two shared a look of respect. It'll be intriguing to see where the two men go from here, with Ciampa making his main roster debut at Royal Rumble 2021 looking like a real possibility.

That said, let's take a look at what the Twitter world had to say about this week's WWE NXT. Do share your own thoughts in the comments section.

Look at Toni Storm paying a little tribute to #CactusJack on @WWENXT



Thanks Toni! pic.twitter.com/51dpofhCUD — Mick Foley (@RealMickFoley) January 21, 2021

A match unlike any other requires an different move set ... and entirely different mind set. For the second time, Timothy Thatcher displays both. #Respect #WWENXT #FightPit https://t.co/1YWFrhWM5b — Triple H (@TripleH) January 21, 2021

I hope the next time we see Tommaso Ciampa it’s in the Royal Rumble. #WWENXT — Ryan Satin (@ryansatin) January 21, 2021

Triple H just loves teasing us with Balor joining UE. #WWENXT pic.twitter.com/Wwr5Q4ENXf — Fiending For Followers ‼️ (@Fiend4FolIows) January 21, 2021

Remember when Santos Escobar won the title and nobody cared? Now he’s the CW Champion and he’s one of the best things in NXT imo. #WWENXT — Kier Johnson (@Kier_Johnson97) January 21, 2021

Kacy Catanzaro just hit a corkscrew 450 moonsault and it was legitimately one of the ridiculous finishing moves ever performed. #WWENXT — WrestleTalk (@WrestleTalk_TV) January 21, 2021

What a night at #WWENXT! #FightPit was off the hook!



Great having Betty Phoenix back at the desk! The team is complete 👊🏻 pic.twitter.com/UtadvGoBfg — Stu Bennett (@StuBennett) January 21, 2021

I have a #FightPit wishlist of opponents for Thatcher since this is clearly his match forever.#WWENXT https://t.co/PQNKs6Rm3N — Matt Camp (@TheMattCamp) January 21, 2021

