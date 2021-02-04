Twitter reacts to this week's WWE NXT (3rd February 2021): Mick Foley, Karrion Kross, and more react

This week's WWE NXT was the most noteworthy episode in recent memory, thanks to the appearance of Royal Rumble 2021 winner Edge. Apart from that, matches from the Dusty Rhodes Tag Team Classic tournament also took place on this week's show.

In the first match of this week's WWE NXT, Dakota Kai and Raquel Gonzalez defeated Kacy Catanzaro and Kayden Carter in a spectacular bout. Though Kai and Gonzalez went over, Catanzaro was the star of the match, and it's clear she's going to be a major player in the Black and Gold brand. Kai and Gonzalez have instantly become the favorites to win the Women's Dusty tournament.

Next up on WWE NXT, Leon Ruff faced off against Austin Theory. The former NXT North American Champion has developed into a reliable player for the brand, and today's match further proved it. Theory emerged victorious in the bout and was attacked post-match by Dexter Lumis. Their interactions in recent weeks have been quite fun, and we can soon see the two going against each other in a match, possibly at NXT TakeOver: Vengeance.

Lucha House Party took on Legado Del Fantasma in the Men's Dusty tournament match, and the two teams stole the show on WWE NXT with their incredibly risky yet entertaining aerial offense. After a tremendous back and forth battle, Legado Del Fantasma came up on top. When the tournament began, nobody had expected them to come anywhere close to the semi-finals, yet here we are.

Next, Pete Dunne addressed the fans about his intentions of winning the NXT Championship, and out came the champion Finn Balor. The champ revealed that they would be wrestling at NXT TakeOver: Vengeance Day on 14th February 2021. Soon after, Edge's music hit, and the Royal Rumble winner walked into an NXT ring for the first time. He put over the brand and said it reignited his passion for wrestling. The Rated-R Superstar then revealed he would keep an eye on the NXT Championship match as he has never held that title.

Toni Storm took on Jessi Kamea in a match that ended in a disqualification after Mercedes Martinez attacked Storm. The NXT Women's Champion Io Shirai ended the segment by delivering a picture-perfect Moonsault onto her TakeOver opponents.

Santos Escobar defended his Cruiserweight Championship against Curt Stallion in a decent match that ended with the champion coming up on top with relative ease. However, Karrian Kross making an appearance to tease a feud with Escobar was weird. A former WWE NXT Champion who never lost his title, chasing the Cruiserweight Championship doesn't make much logical sense.

Timothy Thatcher and Tommaso Ciampa defeated Adam Cole and Roderick Strong in the main event of WWE NXT

In a relatively shorter main event of this week's WWE NXT, Tommaso Ciampa and Timothy Thatcher picked up a vital victory over Undisputed Era's Adam Cole and Roderick Strong to advance to the semi-finals of the Men's Dusty Rhodes Tag Team Classic tournament. Even though they have been tagging for just a few days, Ciampa and Thatcher worked like a legitimate tag team.

Post-match, the winners had a staredown with Grizzled Young Veterans, their semi-final opponents, to close this week's WWE NXT.

