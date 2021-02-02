Twitter reacts to this week's WWE RAW (1st February 2021): Sheamus, Charlotte Flair, and more react

The road to WrestleMania 37 officially began on this week's WWE RAW, which was packed with several notable developments. While the show still struggles to be entertaining for its entire duration of three hours, today's episode featured many genuinely intriguing segments.

In the opening segment of RAW, Edge confronted WWE Champion Drew McIntyre and teased a possible encounter between the two at WrestleMania. However, Sheamus came out to try to create friction and ultimately turned on the Scottish Psychopath. Though this story was seemingly ignored in recent weeks in favor of Goldberg's challenge, it has now been revived and will possibly lead to a couple of bouts between the two former best friends.

The Hurt Business continued to display cracks in their camaraderie in two segments this week. First, Bobby Lashley defended his US Championship against Riddle in a match that ended in a disqualification after Lashley brutalized The Original Bro. MVP was unhappy with his actions and asked Lashley to stop, but the latter was in no mood to listen to him.

Later in the night, Shelton Benjamin and Cedric Alexander defended their RAW Tag Team Championships against Lucha House Party. Though the champions retained their titles, Benjamin and Alexander were hardly on the same page.

Damian Priest made his RAW debut this week in a winning cause against The Miz. The match also featured Latino pop star Bad Bunny getting physical, and it's quite predictable that we are heading towards a tag match pitting Bad Bunny and Priest against Miz and Morrison.

Carlito made his return to RAW for the first time in a decade, and he looked in tremendous shape and form. He teamed up with Jeff Hardy to take on Elias and Jaxson Ryker. The bout ended with the face duo coming up on top.

Xavier Woods defeated Mustafa Ali in a fantastic match, while Naomi and Lana emerged as the challengers for the WWE Women's Tag Team Championship. Naomi also scored a vital pinfall victory over RAW Women's Champion in the match, which would possibly also give her a shot at the singles gold.

Edge defeated Randy Orton in the main event of RAW, thanks to interference from Alexa Bliss

Edge and Randy Orton collided in the main event of this week's RAW, and they put forth a fantastic battle. Unlike their epic match at Backlash 2020, this was a relatively shorter match. The bout ended with the Rated-R Superstar delivering a spear to The Viper after Bliss caused a distraction.

Edge could now possibly show up at SmackDown to challenge Universal Champion Roman Reigns, as a clash between a heel and babyface is infinitely times more fun than a face vs. face clash. As for Orton, his feud with Bliss and The Fiend might culminate at WrestleMania, in some sort of a cinematic match.

