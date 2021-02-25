Twitter Reacts to WWE NXT (24th February 2021): Pat McAfee, Kyle O'Reilly, and fans comment on this week's episode

WWE NXT put forth yet another excellent effort this week. The show's main talking point was Adam Cole and his further descent into the darkness. Dexter Lumis scored the biggest win of his NXT career against a top champion, while Karrion Kross finally got his hands on Santos Escobar. Apart from this, Grizzled Young Veterans attacked MSK backstage, putting next week's NXT Tag Team Championship match in jeopardy.

In the opening match of this week's NXT, Dexter Lumis picked up a monumental win NXT North American Champion Johnny Gargano. With that, The Tortured Artist of NXT could be on course to get a shot at the title sooner rather than later.

Zoey Starks had an impressive showing on this week's episode as she pushed NXT Women's Champion Io Shirai all the way. The manner in which Starks was booked during the match indicates the NXT creative holds her in high regard and sees her as a future star in the division.

Post-match, Toni Storm came out and said that the NXT Women's Champion was incapable of defeating her. Later in the show, it was announced that the two would collide for the title in two weeks on NXT.

Xia Li and Kacy Catanzaro finally squared off in the ring in an underwhelming match. The clash ended with the referee declaring Catanzaro unable to compete due to a kayfabe knee injury.

Apart from this, Karrion Kross defeated NXT Cruiserwirght Champion Santos Escobar in a brutal Street Fight. Escobar's Legado El Fantasma stablemates Raul Mendoza and Joaquin Wilde also got involved in the match but Kross was able to overpower all three men to secure an impressive win.

With reports suggesting that Kross could soon make the switch to RAW or SmackDown, this seemed like the perfect way to end his NXT career.

Adam Cole brutalized Roderick Strong to end this week's WWE NXT

In the final segment on this week's NXT, Adam Cole said he was sorry for his actions last week as he destroyed his Undisputed Era teammate, Kyle O'Reilly. He looked directly into the camera and apologized to O'Reilly, and vowed to fix everything. Roderick Strong came out and said that it was because of Cole that The Undisputed Era fell apart.

At this point, WWE NXT Champion Finn Balor came out to seek revenge. However, Strong chose to help his friend and attacked The Prince. Taking advantage of the situation, Cole laid out Balor with a Superkick.

The Panama City Playboy then apologized to Strong, but the latter struck him down with a clothesline. However, The Messiah Of Backbreakers apologized after getting emotional, and the two shared a hug. Just when it looked like the stable was back, Cole betrayed Strong by hitting a low blow and then putting him down with a Superkick.

Twitterati could hardly control itself after this explosive ending to this week's WWE NXT.

Just a terrible terrible terrible human — Pat McAfee (@PatMcAfeeShow) February 25, 2021

Nothing I enjoy more than a good fight... I will ALWAYS come back... #ILeadYouFollow 👊🏽☠️🇲🇽 pic.twitter.com/DSvbZTEK5m — SANTOS ESCOBAR💀🇲🇽 (@EscobarWWE) February 25, 2021

Well!



I was about to take a photo of the homies @WesLee_WWE and @NashCarterWWE during that interview 😳😳@WWENXT #NXT — Pretty Ricky (@KingRicochet) February 25, 2021

Just left the medical room 🤕🤒



What’s SAniTY? #WWENXT — DRAKE MAVERICK (@WWEMaverick) February 25, 2021

So after that match, think we can all agree Santos Escobar needs to get tf out of the cruiserweight division? #WWENXT — Sean Slate (@slate_s42) February 25, 2021

Kross vs Escobar wouldn’t have been out of place on a Takeover card tbh, it felt like a PPV match to me.



Really enjoyed it. #WWENXT — Fiending For Followers ‼️ (@Fiend4FolIows) February 25, 2021

Kudos to Santos Escobar for being one of the only heels to realize that a No-DQ match actually means "3 on 1 handicap match" and then gameplan accordingly.#WWENXT — Alex Pawlowski (@AlexSourGraps) February 25, 2021

This is why it's important to wear a mask. #WWENXT pic.twitter.com/8RAml1c5zi — Eden (@HerRoyalKahnum) February 25, 2021

Any opportunity to get in the ring with @shirai_io is an opportunity to show the world what you’re made of. @ZoeyStarkWWE did that tonight. #WWENXT https://t.co/EFK21JHdzb — Triple H (@TripleH) February 25, 2021

He’s gonna the do the same to bobby when he returns 😭 #WWENXT pic.twitter.com/KsfaSbteZo — 👑Adam Goldberg👑 (@adamgoldberg28) February 25, 2021

Much like earlier with Jon Moxley, again, Adam Cole is another who it's impossible not to just drop everything and listen to when they talk.



Story time, Bay-Bay.#WWENXT pic.twitter.com/C7LCA7TUdm — Andrew Pollard (@culturedleftpeg) February 25, 2021

WHAT A MATCH 🔥 Kross and Santos put on absolute banger. That was way better than what I expected. Might be Kross’ best NXT match 🤷🏽‍♂️ #WWENXT — F❌DE TO BL❌CK (@BLACKXMASS_) February 25, 2021

Xia Li could be a Marvel superhero. That’s how badass she is #WWENXT — Satta ✨🍷 (@SattaLaFleur) February 25, 2021

I love @WWEKarrionKross and want him in the new Mortal Kombat #WWENXT — Tsundere Kobe Bryant 🍥 (@MCMathematik) February 25, 2021

If you thought #wwenxt was wild tonight, put yo hand in the airrrrr! 😂🙌🏾 pic.twitter.com/ulwFa97SlB — Aja Smith💅🏾✨🦓 (@RefAjaWWE) February 25, 2021

The champion @shirai_io is ready to face Toni Storm, anytime, anywhere. She can't wait any longer Toni has been behind her for a long time and the champion is already tired, she will beat Toni 👿😈#WWENXT pic.twitter.com/aIz3LkRmC5 — 😈🇪🇸紫雷イオ SpanishFAN🇪🇸😈 (@Shirai_ioSpain) February 25, 2021