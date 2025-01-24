Two Bloodline members to face each other at WrestleMania 41 after WWE title changes hands? Exploring the potential

The Bloodline story has kept the WWE Universe engaged with some massive surprises, leaving the world in awe. Another major twist in the next few weeks could lead to a match between two cousins, Jey Uso and Roman Reigns, at WrestleMania 41.

Jey Uso is set to challenge Gunther for the World Heavyweight Championship at Saturday Night's Main Event this week. The 39-year-old star has also declared his entry in the 2025 Men's Royal Rumble match, leading fans to speculate that he might fall short in his match against Gunther. However, WWE could plan a major twist in the story with Jey winning the title and The Ring General replacing him in the Royal Rumble match.

Further, Roman Reigns has also declared his entry into the Royal Rumble match. He has a high chance of winning the match for the second time in his career. While the battlefield for the Royal Rumble is already stacked, Reigns's win seems quite possible.

Things would turn around if Roman Reigns wins the upcoming Rumble match and The Rock returns to face Cody Rhodes in their much-awaited WrestleMania match. While Paul Heyman declared Reigns' entry in the Rumble match, the Hall of Famer stated that The OTC wanted to take back the Undisputed WWE Championship.

This has led to the world discussing a potential rematch between Reigns and Rhodes at WrestleMania. However, if Jey wins his match against Gunther, the OTC could also challenge his cousin for the World Heavyweight Championship.

This could further enhance the Bloodline story, with Jey Uso asking to put the Ula Fala on the line. WrestleMania 41 will feature a Winner-Takes-All match. Fans will have to wait and see what WWE has in store for the OTC next.

(Please Note: It's worth noting that this is speculation and not grounded in confirmed evidence.)

WWE has major change set for The Bloodline

While the Bloodline story continues to evolve, making headlines around the world, WWE reportedly has major plans for the faction. As per a recent update from WrestleVotes, Solo Sikoa's faction will no longer be called 'The Bloodline' after his Tribal Combat loss to Roman Reigns.

While a new name has not been suggested for the faction yet, a change in name could add a major twist to the story. Time will tell what WWE has in store for the faction next.

