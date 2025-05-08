Two Bloodline members to officially break up after WWE title changes hands at Backlash? Exploring why it’s possible

The upcoming WWE PLE, Backlash, can witness two members of Bloodline 2.0 break up after a major incident. Solo Sikoa and Jacob Fatu have been on opposite sides of the spectrum for a while. Jacob has been at odds with Solo over the Bloodline 2.0 leader's overt assertion.

Solo is seemingly not happy with Jacob eclipsing him in recent months. The Samoan Werewolf's recent United States Championship win at WrestleMania 41 adds further woes for Solo. Moreover, Jacob also now fully understands that his revered leader is jealous of him, and therefore, he gives back to Solo on his face. In fact, things had started to turn bitter between the two before WrestleMania. A potential split in the Bloodline 2.0 was also expected before Mania.

It can now happen at Backlash. Jacob Fatu will defend his United States Championship in a Fatal Four-Way match against Damian Priest, Drew McIntyre, and LA Knight. And the worst thing that can happen is Jacob losing the title by the night's end. This might come from Solo Sikoa eventually.

The Street Champ can end up costing his mate the title he won just a few days back. While he might not do this openly, Solo can do it inadvertently. This might lead to an argument between the two after the match, and Solo Sikoa can eventually attack Jacob. This would lead to a baby face turn for Jacob.

The two could then develop a compelling storyline for the next two months before colliding at SummerSlam 2025. It remains to be seen how the Fatal Four-Way match at Backlash turns out.

Solo Sikoa can bring Hikuleo to take down Jacob Fatu on WWE SmackDown

The Bloodline 2.0 is on the brink of collapse. Tonga Loa and Tama Tonga are both out due to injury. Jacob Fatu is more concerned with his singles run. Amid these circumstances, Solo Sikoa can get Tama Tonga's younger brother, Hikuleo, to make his WWE debut, making him part of his faction.

The former NJPW star had signed with the Stamford-based promotion last year, but hasn't made his debut. It was expected that the 6 ft 3 in giant would make his WWE debut through NXT. However, if Jacob Fatuh goes against Solo, the Bloodline 2.0 leader can get Hikuleo to bring Fatu back to his senses. That would also build a Hikuleo vs Jacob Fatu clash.

It remains to be seen when Hikuleo makes his WWE debut, and whether that would come at the expense of Jacob Fatu.

