Two current top tier champions, popular stable leader - 5 top WWE Superstars who surprisingly didn't wrestle at Elimination Chamber

WWE Elimination Chamber 2023 was held this past weekend in Montreal, Quebec, Canada in front of well over 15,000 passionate pro wrestling fans. The audience was extremely hyped up for the event, making the atmosphere memorable.

The main event of the card featured the Undisputed WWE Universal Champion Roman Reigns battling Sami Zayn in a bout that will be remembered by generations of fans for years to come. The electric crowd made for an unforgettable bout.

Beyond the main event, the card featured two Elimination Chamber Matches, Brock Lesnar vs. Bobby Lashley, and a Mixed Tag Team Match featuring Judgment Day, Edge, & Beth Phoenix. The show was stacked with top stars.

Still, despite a wealth of extraordinary superstars on the card, there were a number of talented competitors who didn't end up wrestling at Elimination Chamber. This includes two current champions, a spooky top star, and two of the all-time great female superstars.

Who are some of the biggest and most surprising names to not compete at the big event in Montreal?

Below are five top WWE Superstars who surprisingly didn't wrestle at the Elimination Chamber.

#5. Gunther was on SmackDown prior to WWE Elimination Chamber 2023

Gunther is the reigning WWE Intercontinental Champion. The leader of Imperium surprisingly didn't appear at the Elimination Chamber 2023 event in Canada. Thankfully, fans in Montreal were still able to see The Ring General's work.

The powerful Austrian competed one night prior to Elimination Chamber on Friday Night SmackDown. He defended his coveted Intercontinental Championship against the unlikely challenger Madcap Moss. The two had a heck of a match together. Interestingly, fans appeared to be more behind The Ring General than Moss.

The Intercontinental Champion's future heading into WrestleMania isn't yet clear. Some fans believe that he'll defend his title against Drew McIntyre, while others foresee him clashing with Brock Lesnar. Regardless, he'll inevitably have a big match at The Show of Shows.

#4. Bianca Belair did not compete in the big event

Bianca Belair

Gunther isn't the only champion not to compete at the WWE Elimination Chamber. RAW Women's Champion Bianca Belair didn't defend her championship at the big show in Montreal, but she was far from forgotten.

WWE Elimination Chamber 2023 featured a six-woman Elimination Chamber Match where the winner would receive a title opportunity against Bianca Belair at WrestleMania Hollywood in just over a month.

Nikki Cross, Asuka, Liv Morgan, Raquel Rodriguez, Carmella, & Natalya clashed for the opportunity to compete for the prestigious belt. The Empress of Tomorrow ultimately won the bout, meaning despite not competing on the show, Bianca will still be in a major match at WrestleMania Hollywood.

#3. Bayley failed to earn her way into the Elimination Chamber Match

Bayley at Crown Jewel

As noted, the Women's Elimination Chamber Match was to determine the number one contender for the RAW Women's Championship. While six of the top women in the company competed, the bout was almost historic. It featured nearly seven women.

Bayley battled Becky Lynch and Bianca Belair in a Triple Threat Match on WWE RAW. Bianca ultimately won the bout but had the Role Model come out on top, she would have been included in the gimmick match and three stars would have started in the ring instead of the traditional two.

The Role Model came up short, which meant she did not appear on the big show. Still, she'll likely have a major role at the upcoming WrestleMania Hollywood Premium Live Event, potentially competing the likes of Becky Lynch or even Lita.

#2. Becky Lynch also failed to get onto the card

Becky Lynch

Bayley wasn't the only superstar to fail in an attempt to appear at the WWE Elimination Chamber. Becky Lynch was also in the Triple Threat Match hoping to earn a spot in the Women's Elimination Chamber Match but came up short.

Lynch has been embroiled in a major feud with Bayley and Damage CTRL for half a year or so following her babyface turn at SummerSlam 2022 and subsequent injury. Since returning to action in time for Survivor Series WarGames, The Man has had The Role Model in her sights.

While Becky Lynch not competing on the show is surprising, she'll almost certainly be in action at WrestleMania. She could battle Bayley or even team up with Hall of Famer Lita for tag team action. Fans will surely see The Man in action at the big event.

#1. Bray Wyatt didn't wrestle at the big show

WrestlingWorldCC @WrestlingWCC Bobby Lashley is ready to give Bray Wyatt his wish Bobby Lashley is ready to give Bray Wyatt his wish 👀 https://t.co/7wmCfSDd34

Bray Wyatt has had an interesting year and a half or so. The talented superstar was released by WWE during the Vince McMahon-led regime, only to return in epic fashion at Extreme Rules 2022 following weeks of cryptic vignettes and viral marketing.

Since returning to World Wrestling Entertainment, Bray has taken fans on a psychological journey. He's revealed his "true" self and began being tormented by Uncle Howdy, only to later join his tormenter. The two are still just getting started, with their intentions relatively vague.

While Wyatt didn't compete at the Elimination Chamber, his presence loomed over the event. On the latest episode of WWE SmackDown, the big man made it clear he was challenging the winner of Brock Lesnar vs. Bobby Lashley. Since Lashley won by DQ, the two will seemingly be feuding moving forward.

