Two major factors identified in the changes to this year's Royal Rumble

WWE's Royal Rumble had a different feel this year. Reports suggest that Triple H and Tyson Kidd had a lot to do with that.

The Rumble premium live event was held at The Dome at America's Center in St. Louis on 29th January. There have been several reports that the roster was not happy with the late changes made to the matches. Reports also suggested that the morale of the superstars was notably down after the mega event.

According to a report from PWInsider, sources within the company have indicated the absence of Triple H and Tyson Kidd as major reasons which affected the outcome of the Royal Rumble. Triple H is recovering from cardiac arrest and was not present during the event. The Cerebral Assassin usually plays a vital role in talent booking by ensuring little "moments" are included for them after the main scheme is decided.

As for the second factor, WWE producer Tyson Kidd is mostly responsible for leading the women's division and is the primary producer in the women's Rumble match. He was not present this year, so Dave Finlay from NXT was called up to take on the job. Finlay was assigned the duty in part because of his experience working with the women who returned for the Rumble. According to sources, Tyson Kidd is still with the WWE.

There are many factors that can throw a wrench into a live production of this scale, but it looks like the feel of this year's Royal Rumble was altered due to the unavailibility of Triple H and Tyson Kidd.

Producers of all WWE Royal Rumble 2022 matches revealed

The producers for all the 6 Royal Rumble matches this year have been revealed.

According to Fightful Select, WWE had assigned more than one producer for each of the matches. Here is the full list of producers:

Petey Williams and Michael Hayes: Roman Reigns vs Seth Rollins

Michael Hayes, Pat Buck, Shane Helms, Fit Finlay, and Molly Holly: 30-Woman Royal Rumble match

Pat Buck and Shawn Daivari: Becky Lynch vs Doudrop

Michael Hayes and Jason Jordan: Brock Lesnar vs Bobby Lashley

Adam Pearce and Kenn Doane: Edge and Beth Phoenix vs The Miz and Maryse

Adam Pearce, ShawnDaivari, Jamie Noble, and Chris Park: 30-Man Royal Rumble match

