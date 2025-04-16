Two former Authority members to join The Rock after costing Cody Rhodes his WWE title? Potential WrestleMania 41 swerve explored

We are less than a week away from WWE WrestleMania 41, where Cody Rhodes will put his Undisputed WWE Championship on the line against John Cena. The Franchise Player has the backing of The Rock ahead of this showdown, as he seemingly sold his soul to him at Elimination Chamber 2025.

Ad

Amid this, there is a possibility that former Authority members Seth Rollins and Randy Orton may join forces with the Final Boss after costing Rhodes the title at WrestleMania 41. Recently, there have been considerable hints for the heel turn of the Visionary on RAW as Rollins is engaged in a Triple Threat 'Mania feud with Roman Reigns & CM Punk.

Talking about Randy Orton, the Viper hit an RKO on Nick Aldis on last week's SmackDown and currently has no opponent for Shows of the Shows after Kevin Owens' injury announcement. It's crucial to note that both the stars were part of The Authority faction, led by Triple H from 2013 to 2016.

Ad

Trending

Expand Tweet

Ad

John Cena's last PPV's name revealed by Kurt Angle? More details HERE

So, with Orton and Rollins' recent actions, it seems possible that they might secretly join forces with The Rock and eventually cost Cody Rhodes at WrestleMania Night 2. Additionally, the Legend Killer had long anticipated betraying the American Nightmare and turning against him, but that scenario has not been fulfilled.

However, with this move, WWE could pull the double turn and make the post-WrestleMania storyline even more interesting. The People's Champion can also establish a faction of his own, similar to the Authority, and can rule RAW & SmackDown by having three megastars on his side.

Ad

Rest, it remains to see how things will unfold at Showcase of Immortals when Cody Rhodes will lock horns with John Cena and defends his title.

WWE has recently hinted at a major World title storyline post-WrestleMania 41

A few hours back, the Stamford-based promotion released the official poster for WWE Backlash 2025. This premium live event is set to emanate from Enterprise Center in St. Louis on May 10, 2025. The official poster of Backlash PLE surprised fans as it incorporated Randy Orton along with some snakes in the background.

Ad

Soon after this poster is released, the WWE Universe believes that The Game has hinted at a major storyline of Orton vs. Cena in a World title feud post-Mania. This could unfold when the Franchise Player might dethrone Rhodes at the Grandest Stage of Them All, and the Legend Killer eventually challenges him at Backlash 2025.

Expand Tweet

Though this scenario is completely based on assumptions, it still holds realistic chances to unfold.

× Feedback Why did you not like this content? Clickbait / Misleading

Factually Incorrect

Hateful or Abusive

Baseless Opinion

Too Many Ads

Other Cancel Submit Was this article helpful? Thank You for feedback

About the author Love Verma Love Verma is a WWE features writer at Sportskeeda Wrestling with a Bachelor’s degree in Arts and Legislative Law. His experience in legal drafting helps him cross-check reports with reputed media to ensure their accuracy. Despite being an avid WWE fan, Verma manages to maintain objectivity in his work, ensuring unbiased writing that resonates with both the casual reader and die-hard fan.



Love became a pro wrestling fan after watching Royal Rumble 2014, and became a Brock Lesnar Guy following the 2015 edition of Royal Rumble. He admires the sheer power and dominance The Beast Incarnate displayed in his Triple-Threat Match against John Cena and Seth Rollins. However, one of his favorite matches is Seth Rollins vs. Randy Orton at WrestleMania 31, where Orton delivered one of the greatest RKOs ever.



Outside of wrestling, he enjoys painting, sketching, and immersing himself in the world of PC and PlayStation gaming, showcasing his creativity and love for entertainment. Know More