Two huge segments confirmed for the final SmackDown before WrestleMania 36

SmackDown will be the final stop on the road to WrestleMania 36.

Will John Cena accept Bray Wyatt's WrestleMania proposal?

Set for next week's SmackDown

WrestleMania 36 is knocking at the doors and next week's SmackDown will be the final episode of the Blue brand before 'The Show of Shows'. WWE has now confirmed that John Cena will be making an appearance on that show to respond to the WrestleMania challenge laid out by Bray Wyatt.

This week on SmackDown, Wyatt stated that The Fiend wants John Cena to step into their world at WrestleMania and asked him to face The Fiend in a 'Firefly Fun House' match at 'The Grandest Stage of Them All'. Without knowing what to expect from a 'Firefly Fun House' match, will Cena accept the proposal and give an undue advantage to Bray Wyatt?

WWE also confirmed that Roman Reigns will confront the reigning Universal Champion, Goldberg, next week on SmackDown. After a heated contract signing last week, both of them will be looking forward to gain an upper hand when they come face-to-face on the show.

Although there is no official word from WWE, Roman Reigns has reportedly pulled out from his Universal Championship match at WrestleMania 36 and Goldberg will now defend the title against a different opponent. If that is indeed the case, next week's SmackDown will be used to buildup to this new title match and take The Big Dog off 'The Show of Shows'. The new contender might also be revealed during that episode.