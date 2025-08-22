Two legends to reunite in WWE after 6 years & dethrone The Wyatt Sicks on SmackDown? Exploring the possibility

The Wyatt Sicks' Dexter Lumis and Joe Gacy are the current WWE Tag Team Champions on SmackDown. Not only that, but over the past few months, the horror faction has also been dominating the tag team division on the blue brand.

Amid this, there is a possibility that two legends may reunite in WWE after six years to dethrone the Uncle Howdy faction as champions on SmackDown. The legendary reunion discussed here is of The Hardy Boyz, who are currently signed with TNA.

Due to the WWE and TNA partnership, Jeff and Matt Hardy also made appearances on NXT and even defeated former champions Fraxiom on the black and silver brand. In a recent interview, The Hardy Boyz also talked about not getting the title shot they deserved for defeating the champions earlier this year on NXT.

They also expressed their desire to compete for the NXT Tag Team Titles and to have another run as champions in the Stamford-based promotion. So, if Triple H plans to execute these plans in a major manner, then The Game can bring The Hardy Boyz to the main roster after six years.

WWE @WWE THE HARDY BOYZ ARE HERE!!! #WWENXT

Following this, Jeff Hardy and Matt Hardy could become involved in a rivalry with The Wyatt Sicks, leading to a title feud where the veterans could finally dethrone the horror faction as champions. This could be a great comeback for The Hardy Boyz on the main roster, and their victory could also make the tag team division of the blue brand fresh and more exciting to watch.

Triple H can pull this surprise on any edition of SmackDown this year. The last time Jeff and Matt Hardy competed in a main roster match was on April 9, 2019, in an episode of the blue brand. If they wrestle or compete on the Nick Aldis show this year, it will mark their first match after almost six years of absence.

The Hardy Boyz may consider retirement if they lose their upcoming match against WWE's legendary tag team

At TNA Bound for Glory 2025, Jeff and Matt Hardy are set to defend their TNA World Tag Team Championship against WWE veteran tag team The Dudley Boyz.

In a sit-down interview with TMZ Sports, The Hardy Boyz talked about their upcoming match at Bound for Glory and said that if they suffer a loss, then they might reassess their careers.

Furthermore, they eventually consider seeking a spot in the WWE and TNA Hall of Fame. This shows that the upcoming match has not only titles at stake but also the careers of The Hardy Boyz.

