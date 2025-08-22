2 WWE Legends Want to Return and Win One Last Championship

Two WWE legends have spoken about returning to the company. This comes after months of discussion about their potential return, and they have even set a goal to win one last championship.

The Hardy Boys have been on the run of a lifetime in TNA, as they are the tag champions once again and will even be facing the Dudley Boys soon, in a match that is sure to be very emotional and hard-hitting.

Speaking on Fox 9 Minneapolis-St. Paul, Matt, and Jeff Hardy talked about how they wanted to cement their legacies as one of the greatest tag teams of all time, and for that, with WWE's latest partnership with TNA, they were thinking of returning to WWE and going after the tag titles one last time.

Matt even spoke about the NXT Tag Championship, saying that they had defeated former champs Fraxiom a few months ago, and now they deserved the shot at the titles that they had never gotten.

"I think too, man, when you talk about titles and us wanting to cement our legacy as one of the greatest tag teams of all time, I still think with this interesting partnership between TNA and WWE now, I would love to see us mix it up and win some WWE tag titles again. You know there's new versions of the WWE tag titles up on the main roster, then there's those NXT Tag Titles. You know, a couple of months back, we beat the NXT Tag Team Champions, and we never got a deserved shot at the titles. Yeah, we were out there with Fraxiom man, and we beat them one, two, three, in the middle. So, we would love to have a shot at those NXT titles too." (3:20)

Whether this is a match that happens or not remains to be seen, but the two stars are ready to return once again. If they are to come back to the company, Triple H will have to make that call.

The Hardy Boys have done it all in WWE, and now it's time to see if they finish up their careers there

While the Hardy Boys are at the top of their game right now as the TNA Tag Champions, they are still not done and have not finished their careers yet.

They have discussed ending their careers by returning to the company one last time, and it remains to be seen if they end up going back to win the NXT Tag Team Championship.

The stars have a lot to do before they finish up, and it may be getting closer than ever.

