Two massive events set to take place - 12 shows coming to WWE Network and Peacock this weekend

WWE Network and Peacock programming have been coming in at a slow pace over the past few days, with the latest batch of content being the bare minimum added throughout a typical week. That will change once this weekend kicks off, however.

A new episode of RAW Talk streamed on Monday immediately following the red brand's showing on USA Network. Tuesday then saw a week-old edition of NXT added on-demand.

Wednesday was slightly busier, as it featured an archived episode of Monday Night RAW along with an episode of The Bump featuring Sheamus. Lastly, a new episode of This Week In WWE was added to the archives on Thursday.

Twelve full-length programs are set to stream across both platforms over the course of the weekend. This includes two massive Premium Live Events, their associated programming, and more. What's all set to arrive over the coming days?

Below are 12 shows coming to WWE Network and Peacock this weekend.

#12. The Ultimate Show will return

Matt Camp on The Ultimate Show

A new episode of The Ultimate Show is set to stream on WWE Network and Peacock on Saturday, May 27th, 2023, beginning at 10 AM EST. This special is titled "The Ultimate Night of Champions," which obviously ties into this Saturday's Premium Live Event.

For those unaware, the series features Matt Camp, Ryan Pappolla, and Sam Roberts booking a dream wrestling card based on whatever big event is airing that weekend. A fourth guest booker can join the crew, along with select superstars. Liv Morgan and Johnny Gargano have been guests in the past.

#11. WWE Night of Champions Kickoff & #10. Night of Champions 2023 will stream

Becky Lynch and Trish Stratus

The show fans are likely most looking forward to this weekend is WWE Night of Champions 2023 which is set to take place live from Jeddah, Saudi Arabia, beginning at 1 PM EST on Saturday, May 27th.

The big event is being headlined by three big matches. The bouts featured include Roman Reigns and Solo Sikoa vs. Sami Zayn and Kevin Owens, Cody Rhodes vs. Brock Lesnar, and Seth Rollins vs. AJ Styles.

A one-hour Kickoff special will air prior to the event, beginning at 12 PM EST. While Kickoff shows are typically filmed at the building, overseas Premium Live Events often feature pre-taped Kickoff shows from the company's studio.

#9. The Bump & #8. Night of Champions Press Conference, two shows will be used to hype & break down the big event

Triple H at a press conference

Prior to Night of Champions, WWE Network, Peacock, and various social platforms will live stream the Night of Champions 2023 Press Conference.

This is set to take place on Friday, May 16th, 2023, beginning at 12 PM EST. The press conference will take place in Saudi Arabia ahead of the big show the next night.

While the press conference will be used to hype up Night of Champions, a bonus episode of WWE's The Bump will stream on Sunday, May 28th, 2023, at 10 AM EST to break down the events from the big-time show.

#7. NXT Battleground Kickoff & #6. NXT Battleground 2023, two shows will stream

Night of Champions isn't the only big Premium Live Event set to stream on WWE Network & Peacock this weekend. WWE NXT Battleground will air on Sunday, May 28th, at 8 PM EST. A 30-minute Kickoff special will air prior, beginning at 7:30 PM EST.

Battleground will be headlined by Bron Breakker and Carmelo Hayes clashing in a rematch from Stand & Deliver. The show will also feature the crowning of a new NXT Women's Champion, a Last Man Standing Match, a bout for the NXT Heritage Cup, and more. Interestingly, this will air at the same time as AEW's Double or Nothing pay-per-view.

#5. A new wXw Wrestling show will be added

An indie show is set to arrive on WWE Network & Peacock this weekend. wXw Wrestling's 16 Carat Gold 2023 Day 3 will be added on-demand on Saturday, May 27th, at 12 PM EST. This joins two other days of action already available on-demand.

This upcoming upload is the final show of a three-night event. In addition to the 16 Carat Gold Tournament coming to a conclusion, the show will feature former IMPACT Wrestling star Davey Richards, former WWE star Axel Tischer, and other familiar faces from the wXw Wrestling roster.

#4. WWE Main Event & #3. SmackDown, two recent shows will be added on-demand

Two shows that recently aired elsewhere will soon become available on WWE Network & Peacock. These programs are added on a delay due to contractual obligations with television and streaming networks.

Main Event from May 11th, 2023, will be added to the archives on Saturday, May 27th. The show featured RAW's Emma battling Roxanne Perez along with Nathan Frazer clashing with Akira Tozawa.

Friday Night SmackDown from April 28th, 2023, will be made available on Sunday, May 28th. This show was the first of a two-night WWE Draft event. The next night of the draft was on the following Monday. That show will likely be added to the archives next Wednesday.

#2. NXT Level Up will stream

Valentina Feroz

A new episode of NXT Level Up will stream on both video-on-demand platforms this weekend beginning at 10 PM EST on May 26th, 2023. As usual, the show will not be available immediately afterward for Peacock subscribers due to the company's deal with Hulu. The episode should be added on-demand within two weeks, however.

The main event of Level Up will see Valentina Feroz and Yulisa Leon battling Lash Legend and Jakara Jackson. The opening bout of the show is set to feature Oro Mensah vs. Tavion Heights. Lastly, Javier Bernal and Boa will go at it.

#1. This Is Awesome will return

This Is Awesome graphic

WWE This Is Awesome will return with a brand-new episode. The new show will stream on Friday, May 26th, beginning at 10 AM EST. The title for the upcoming episode is This Is Awesome: Most Awesome Factions.

The special, which will likely be under an hour in length, will feature Gregory Miller going over some of the best stables in wrestling history. While the focus is generally only on World Wrestling Entertainment's past, the show will likely also include WCW's New World Order and even The Four Horsemen.

