Two more matches added to the WrestleMania 36 card

Two new matches announced to WrestleMania 36 card.

As reported on WWE.com, The Street Profits, Montez Ford and Angelo Dawkins will take on the team of Andrade and Angel Garza, accompanied by Zelena Vega, for the RAW Tag Team titles. This will be the Profits' second title defense after defeating Seth Rollins and Murphy at Elimination Chamber.

Andrade is the current United States champion and Garza is a former NXT Cruiserweight champion. If the two happen to beat The Street Profits, it will be their first time as tag team champions with Garza obtaining his first main roster title after being called up from NXT during Andrade's absence.

Odds will be in the favor in Andrade and Garza with Vega there to serve as distraction.

Black vs. Lashley now confirmed for Mania

In addition to the tag team match, Aleister Black will go one-on-one with Bobby Lashley who will be accompanied by his wife Lana.

It was mentioned on the website that the match between the two was bound to happen as they're looking take their talents to the next level.

With Black now looking for a fight instead of waiting for someone to knock on his door and Lashley leaving behind the Rusev rivalry and becoming the machine fans expected him to be. Though there was no storyline behind their upcoming meet at WrestleMania 36 putting the two against each other during their ascendance on the roster made sense.

And now, like the classic math problem, these two trains are on a collision course, with WrestleMania as the shared destination. Sometimes, it’s just that simple. - WWE.com

Both of these matches will be a part of the first ever two-night WrestleMania that is scheduled to take place at the WWE Performance Center in Orlando Florida April 4 and 5 on the WWE Network.