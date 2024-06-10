Two new champions to be crowned & more - 4 WWE Superstars who desperately need to win at Clash at the Castle 

WWE has planned an exciting match card for the upcoming Clash at the Castle: Scotland Premium Live Event. The matches announced for the show so far will see the top champions from RAW and SmackDown put their titles on the line.

While a few of these bouts will account for the first-time face-off between big names, others will see massive rematches unfold. Every superstar will look to walk out of the show with a win, but a few need the victory more than others.

Here, we look at four WWE Superstars who desperately need to win at Clash at the Castle 2024 this weekend. So, without further ado, let's begin.

#1 Drew McIntyre wins the World Heavyweight Championship

Last year, Drew McIntyre competed at Clash at the Castle, where he challenged Roman Reigns for the Undisputed WWE Universal Championship but failed to capture the world title in front of his home crowd. This year, he got his WrestleMania moment in front of fans, but it was quickly taken away from him by a successful Money in the Bank bank cash-in, partly driven by CM Punk and majorly set in motion by Mcintyre's arrogance.

Drew McIntyre now has the opportunity to win the world championship in Glasgow, Scotland, when he will challenge Damian Priest for the World Heavyweight Championship at Clash at the Castle. Despite being a heel, the Scottish Warrior's fairytale victory must be scripted for the upcoming PLE. He has done an incredible job with his heel run and deserves his moment of glory with the gold.

#2 Chad Gable finally beats Sami Zayn

Desperate after failing multiple times, Chad Gable turned into a heel and locked his focus on the Intercontinental Championship. He is set to challenge Sami Zayn for the title at Clash at the Castle, and this time, the Alpha Academy leader must emerge victorious.

Zayn ended Gunther's historical championship reign at WrestleMania 40 and has since defended his title on a few occasions. At this point, he can afford to lose the Intercontinental Championship, but a loss will dent Gable's momentum. He needs to win the championship, with or without The Alpha Academy, to further elevate his position on WWE RAW.

#3 & #4 Bianca Belair and Jade Cargill remain the WWE Women's Tag Team Champions

Bianca Belair and Jade Cargill are set to put their WWE Women's Tag Team Championships on the line in a Triple-Threat Match at Clash at the Castle 2024. Shayna Baszler and Zoey Stark won a Fatal Four-Way match to earn their championship opportunity, whereas Alba Fyre and Isla Dawn brawled their way into the title bout. Although Belair and Cargill are at a higher risk of losing the title, they must remain the WWE Women's Tag Team Champions for a little longer.

It will give the creative team enough time to build their contenders as bigger threats while also giving Belair and Cargill enough time to develop more chemistry. This reign could play an instrumental role in their future feud should there be a betrayal. A lengthy title reign with a few defenses and interesting rivalries with the WWE Tag Team Championships will benefit the entire division.

