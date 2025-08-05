Two Real-Life Bloodline Members to Betray Jey Uso for One Major Reason? Potential Explored 

Jey Uso has achieved great success in his singles run in WWE thus far. He has won the Intercontinental and World Heavyweight Championships and continues to remain a massive fan favorite. However, The YEET Master may soon land in trouble, as he might get betrayed by two real-life Bloodline members for a major reason.

Jey Uso has been working together with Roman Reigns since the latter's return to television on RAW last month. The real-life cousins are currently feuding with Seth Rollins and his faction. Meanwhile, Jimmy Uso and Jacob Fatu are embroiled in a heated rivalry with Solo Sikoa and his MFTs on SmackDown.

The United States Champion and his crew have thus far dominated Big Jim and The Samoan Werewolf, thanks to the numbers advantage they enjoy. The go-home edition of the Friday night show ahead of SummerSlam saw Talla Tonga secure a pinfall victory over Jimmy Uso. Things didn't end there, as the vicious heels attacked Uso after the match before The Samoan Werewolf came out for the save.

On Night Two of The Biggest Party of The Summer, Jacob Fatu battled Solo Sikoa in a Steel Cage Match for the latter's United States Championship. However, Fatu failed to regain the gold despite putting in a great effort, thanks to Sikoa's MFTs, who outnumbered The Samoan Werewolf and Jimmy.

Following this incident, in a shocking twist, Big Jim and Jacob might turn on Jey Uso. The YEET Master has seemingly been focused on reuniting with Roman on RAW and has failed to come to the aid of his twin brother and Fatu against Solo's faction.

If this happens, Roman Reigns could return the favor by coming to the aid of Jey, leading to a tag team match as part of a blockbuster storyline. That said, this angle is speculative at this point.

Jey Uso to challenge Seth Rollins for the World Heavyweight Championship at WWE Clash in Paris?

The most recent episode of RAW saw Seth Rollins emerge victorious via disqualification in his World Heavyweight Title defense against LA Knight, thanks to interference from CM Punk. The Second City Saint attacked The Visionary before being taken down by the heels.

Roman Reigns came out to settle his score with Seth Rollins, but he was eventually neutralized by Bron Breakker and Bronson Reed. Given this incident, The Head of The Table might be sidelined for a while.

If this happens, Jey Uso, who might be burning with resentment, could look to seek revenge on Rollins and Co. He might challenge The Visionary for the World Heavyweight Championship at WWE Clash in Paris. The premium live event will take place at Paris La Défense Arena on August 31, 2025.

While this scenario might sound convincing, it is hypothetical as of this writing. Fans will have to wait to see what happens next.

