Two reasons why Reigns shouldn't fight McIntyre at Wrestlemania

Prakash Chandraker
ANALYST
Preview
38   //    26 Mar 2019, 16:53 IST

The match is now confirmed
The match is now confirmed

Drew McIntyre was at the top of the RAW roster a few months back and was the biggest and most fearful heel. He was destined to get to the top and was groomed to become a future Universal Champion. Roman's hiatus changed the plans a bit and Drew's grooming process was delayed and overtaken, where Roman was seen as the one next in line, after Rollins, to become the champion.

Reigns was out of television to fight leukemia, which led to him missing months of action. Although he came back in record time and now wants to reclaim his yard, there's a huge roadblock in his way - Drew McIntyre.

The Scottish Psychopath has scored victories over all three members of the Shield. He brutalized Reigns, which kept him off TV last week.


The match is now finally confirmed for WrestleMania 35. While it certainly is the stage for the best to collide, I prefer that just this one match doesn't get on the card this year, and here's why:

#1 Too many matches

This year's show might be the longest running PPV of all time
This year's show might be the longest running PPV of all time

WrestleMania this year is rumored to feature 17 matches, which is by far the greatest number of matches in a single PPV put up by the company. It brings down WrestleMania 4 to the second position, as it featured 16 matches.

Moreover, there are rumors of some impromptu match-ups involving the Undertaker with Elias which adds up more matches. A match between two of the biggest current superstars is surely going to span for at least twenty minutes, which if removed, can free up time for the aforementioned, and also for the other matches.

#2 Less focus on the match

The history-making WrestleMania main event
The history-making WrestleMania main event
As said in the previous slide, the show is going to feature at least 17 matches. 3 of these matches are high profile title feuds and a match between the ex Evolution stablemates, with each program successfully being over with the WWE Universe. Reigns and McIntyre are no mid-carders, and their match deserves much more recognition in the big event.


Thus, getting a main-event caliber match crunched among this many matches isn't a good idea. Their first singles encounter on PPV should be saved for a better time and shouldn't be wasted here.


