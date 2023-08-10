Two stars to unexpectedly join The Alpha Academy on RAW? - 4 ways Maximum Male Models can be revamped in WWE

Maximum Male Models have had an interesting run in WWE. The group first kicked off last year with Max Dupri promising a select model that he'd introduce on SmackDown. This led to Mace and Mansoor being repackaged as his clients.

Maxxine Dupri was soon introduced as Max's (kayfabe) sister, but then Triple H took over the company's creative direction. This led to Max returning to his former persona of LA Knight. The Megastar left the group immediately.

Maxxine Dupri then ditched her boys for Chad Gable and Otis earlier this year. She has since become a key figure in the Alpha Academy. This means that both Dupri siblings have abandoned Mace and Mansoor, and the duo hasn't been showcased since.

It was recently reported that the pair could be receiving a new gimmick or change of some kind. This article will look at a handful of ways Mace and Mansoor could be brought back to television and used in a new and fresh way.

Below are four ways Maximum Male Models can be revamped in WWE.

#4. They could decide to join Maxxine Dupri in Alpha Academy

As noted, Maxxine Dupri was once part of the Maximum Male Models. When her (kayfabe) brother left the crew for greener pastures, Maxxine was left in charge of the WWE stable. Instead, however, she found herself infatuated with Otis and left to join the Alpha Academy.

While Chad Gable and Maxxine Dupri had issues at first, they found common ground. All three members of Alpha Academy are as thick as thieves. Perhaps more importantly, the stable is working. All three stars are extremely popular, and the WWE crowd loves seeing them perform.

Mansoor and Mace may see the chemistry the three have and try to join. A series of vignettes where the two ditch their model behavior to become gym rats in amateur wrestling gear could be a funny way to evolve their characters.

#3. Mace and Mansoor could drop the model gimmick

The Maximum Male Models

The models dropping the gimmick in favor of something new could be a fun storyline on WWE programming. The more realistic option, however, is for a change to happen more abruptly.

Mace and Mansoor haven't been on WWE television in quite a while. Instead of having them re-appear under their current gimmick, the two could instead re-debut as a repackaged tag team.

What their potential new gimmicks could be remains to be seen. They could just become a generic tag team of some kind. Perhaps they could take their love of video games and have it influence their personas.

Regardless of where they land, the pair could return with entirely new gimmicks and even ring names.

#2. They could join The Schism once The Dyad leaves WWE

The Schism on NXT

To keep up with the theme of re-branding the pair, they could potentially return to WWE NXT. While many main roster stars show back up as themselves and simply update their personas slightly, Mace and Mansoor could have a more dramatic change.

They could join The Schism, a faction on NXT led by Joe Gacy. The Rock's daughter Ava Raine is also a key member. Lastly, Rip Fowler and Jagger Reid, known as The Dyad, are the other core stablemates, although there are seemingly dozens of mysterious masked followers who buy into their message.

Unfortunately, it appears that Fowler and Reid are choosing to leave WWE once their contracts expire this fall. While the talented stars will be missed, a revamped Mace & Mansoor could fill in as the new tag team in The Schism. Needless to say, they'd need to leave their model clothes behind.

#1. Tyler Breeze could return to lead Mace & Mansoor

Tyler Breeze is a popular wrestling personality. He first joined WWE back in 2010 and quickly reported to the developmental brand. Over time, he developed his model gimmick, became Prince Pretty, and briefly took over NXT.

The UpUpDownDown star later joined the main roster, but he, unfortunately, didn't have the same success on WWE RAW and SmackDown. He later returned to NXT, where he won tag team gold. Sadly, he was released in June 2021.

While Tyler didn't initially wrestle, he did return to the company for UpUpDownDown and select digital appearances. Breeze has also recently made an in-ring comeback on the independent scene. Given that he's returned to action, perhaps Prince Pretty could return to World Wrestling Entertainment full-time.

If he does come back to the promotion, the Maximum Male Models may not need a gimmick change at all. Instead, Breeze can take over the group and show Mace and Mansoor how to be ...gorgeous.

