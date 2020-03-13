WWE Rumors - Major WrestleMania 36 Match to be announced on SmackDown

Paige still expected on SmackDown to confirm a big match

As of this writing, WWE is going ahead with its WrestleMania plans. This despite the COVID-19 pandemic forcing every major sports league in the United States to suspend operations on Thursday - including Vince McMahon's XFL. City leaders in Tampa Bay met yesterday and decided to wait another week before deciding the fate of the Showcase of the Immortals. So for now, the show goes on.

Tonight's SmackDown is not being held in Detroit as scheduled, instead, it will be held at the WWE Performance Center in Orlando, FL and the general public will be barred from the show. The status of future shows including RAW, SmackDown, NXT - and yes - WrestleMania 36 remain up in the air. However, Forbes is reporting that a major match for WrestleMania will still be made official tonight.

This past Monday on RAW, former Divas Champion Paige was announced to make her return to confront current SmackDown Women's Champion Bayley. Due to commercial travel concerns however, Paige is not expected to make the trip to Orlando. Forbes is reporting she will appear via Skype to announce Bayley's WrestleMania opponent or opponents.

Alex McCarthy of Sportskeeda and talkSPORT recently reported WWE was discussing a Six-Pack Challenge with Bayley defending her title against Sasha Banks, Lacey Evans, Naomi, Carmella and mystery 6th competitor. This, of course, has led to speculation that Paige could announce her long-hoped-for return to the ring. Sportskeeda's Tom Colohue recently reported that Paige still has not been cleared to compete.

Former RAW Women's Champion Nia Jax has been cleared for in-ring competition and according to PWInsider, is set to make her return as soon as the company finds a way to work her back into the storylines.

On a side note, due to travel concerns over the coronavirus, Forbes says that Daniel Bryan is not expected to travel to tonight's SmackDown either.